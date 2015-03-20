Brothers, former exec to plead guilty in $6M Humvee overcharge scam

PITTSBURGH — Two brothers who formerly owned a Pennsylvania defense contractor and their former chief financial officer are scheduled to plead guilty in an alleged $6 million scheme to overcharge the Defense Department for Humvee window kits.

The company in question, Ibis Tek LLC, of Butler, Pa., removed the former co-owners, 67-year-old Thomas Buckner and 65-year-old John Buckner as directors of the company in January along with former CFO Harry Kramer.

Their attorneys haven't commented on charges federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh filed in March alleging they defrauded the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, also known as TACOM, which is based in Warren, Mich.

Ibis Tek was sold to a group of independent investors in February who say the company isn't involved in the scam, which began more than eight years ago.

