Bring back earmarks? Some Republicans in Congress are pushing for it

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — When Congress banned earmarks in 2011, it was hailed as a move toward fiscal discipline and away from the much-criticized “pork” projects such as Alaska’s “Bridge to Nowhere.”

But now, a small but fervent group of Republicans is pushing for a return of the earmark, saying that the well-intended ban has kept Congress from smartly spending the nation’s tax dollars and enraged the very good-government groups that fought for the elimination of such projects.

Under then-House Speaker John Boehner’s watch, earmarks went from $29 billion in 2006 to $4.2 billion in 2015, according to Citizens Against Government Waste. Those earmarks that have remained, watchdogs say, are “underground” earmarks, in which lawmakers ask the executive branch to pay for projects or move money around secretly.

Reps. John Culberson, R-Texas, Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and Thomas Rooney, R-Fla., are leading the fight to return earmarks. On his website, Culberson said the ban “has resulted in less transparency and an abdication of our constitutional duty.”

Culberson said he supports modifying the ban to allow members to authorize projects in a geographically specific location if they have a clear federal nexus, are allowed by law and do not increase spending beyond budgetary restraints.

In a private meeting of House Republicans last month, the group pushed to change the rules of the House to create “numerous exceptions” to the earmark ban, said Curtis Kalin of the D.C.-based Citizens Against Government Waste. Speaker Paul Ryan quickly stepped in, tabling the motion until early next year and insisting that a review of that rule be a public debate.

“He said, ‘We just had a ‘drain the swamp’ election,’” Kalin said. “Let’s not just turn around and bring back earmarks two weeks later.”

But some say the earmark ban went too far.

Not long ago, Ohio — specifically the Dayton region — benefited richly from congressional earmarks.

Powerful congressional appropriators approved money for everything from military projects at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to more handicapped-accessible bathrooms at a park in Springfield. Other regions of the state did well, too, but the Dayton region, represented in part by then-Rep. David Hobson of Springfield, did exceptionally well.

Hobson, now retired from Congress, said he understands why lawmakers want to bring earmarks back.

“I think what they found out is that they have turned all the power as congressman over to the administration,” he said, saying earmarks enable lawmakers to find good matches between projects and their districts.

“A lot of members are new, and they don’t know how bad they’ve been hurt by not having these,” he said. Earmarks, he said, allowed lawmakers to get the federal government to do something for their districts. “Now, the government is still big, quality of life is still screwed up and we’re paying more in taxes,” he said.

Michael Gessel, a lobbyist with the Dayton Development Coalition, said he believes there would have to be a “sea change” in order to see the old earmarking process return. But Ohio, he acknowledges, did well during the earmark years. Now, communities must apply for grants or seek federal dollars through the administration process.

“You can’t really compare apples and oranges year to year, because things are always changing, but when earmarks were eliminated — that was one mechanism that we no longer had to direct money to Dayton,” he said.

Now, Gessel said, “A community which seeks to develop bold and creative programs that don’t fit into the neat competitive grant process are at a disadvantage ... because some of those projects could be funded through congressional earmarks.

“The founding fathers intended for Congress to make decisions on appropriations,” he said. “That’s very clear. And reducing earmarks did not reduce government funding. It just reduced the ability of Congress to direct where that federal funding went.”

But Steve Ellis of the watchdog Taxpayers for Common Sense said allowing earmarks would be a disaster for Republicans. Ryan, he said, “recognizes the optics would’ve been terrible for the Republican Conference, so he bought himself some time.”

“To bring back one of the worst, most corrupt practices in the history of Congress would just be an affront to the will of the voters and the will of the taxpayers,” said Kalin, of Citizens Against Government Waste.

Tommy Binion, director of policy outreach for the conservative Heritage Foundation, said the group will fight any attempt to bring back earmarks.

Supportive lawmakers, he said, “don’t have fiscal discipline,” and the effects are obvious when earmarks are permitted: Not only does it create the likelihood of wasteful spending, he said, but earmarks quickly become a tool to buy votes.

“This would be expanding the swamp,” he said.

jwehrman@dispatch.com

©2016 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

