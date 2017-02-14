Video
Bright light in Northern California sky was missile test
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 14, 2017
SAN FRANCISCO — A bright light with a glowing tail spotted in the San Francisco Bay Area sky Tuesday was a Navy missile test that had been in the works for years.
U.S. Navy spokesman John Daniels told the East Bay Times that a submarine off the coast of California launched a Trident II D-5 missile at 3:30 a.m. and another at 6:20 a.m.
Daniels said the routine test was "not in response to any ongoing world activities" and that tests are conducted for training and maintenance of the missile system. He said the missiles fly over water, and not over inhabited areas.
The Trident II is a three-stage missile with a 4,000-mile range. Daniels said residents likely saw stage one, which lasts about a minute, and possibly part of stage two.
___
Information from: East Bay Times
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Fireballs and booby traps: On the front lines with the oil workers battling Islamic State
Germany arrests suspected Taliban member in attack that killed US soldier
China protests US sanctions on Iran, but sees 'clouds of war' dispersing over South China Sea
Ex-NSA contractor to face spying charges in federal court
A few good plants: Military looking for way to make biodegradable germinating munitions
Soldier from Tennessee who defied Nazis nominated for Congressional Gold Medal