BREAKING NEWS: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice

WASHINGTON — Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday morning, according to media reports.

CBS News reports that the shooting happened in the dugout at a field used for congressional baseball practice. Four people were shot and one congressman was shot in the hip, CBS News reports.

A congressional source said two Capitol Hill police officers, the gunman and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, have been injured.

Story will be updated.