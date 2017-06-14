BREAKING NEWS: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 14, 2017
WASHINGTON — Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday morning, according to media reports.
CBS News reports that the shooting happened in the dugout at a field used for congressional baseball practice. Four people were shot and one congressman was shot in the hip, CBS News reports.
A congressional source said two Capitol Hill police officers, the gunman and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, have been injured.
Story will be updated.
