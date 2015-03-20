Border Patrol raids desert aid camp, arrests 4 from Mexico

No More Deaths volunteer Katie Maloney checks water jugs at the group's camp before heading out to supply water stations for illegal immigrants near Arivaca, Ariz. Border Patrol agents descended on the medical camp set up in the Arizona desert Wednesday, June 15, 2017, to provide refuge and water for migrants in the scorching summer heat, arresting four migrants who had just crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

PHOENIX — Border Patrol agents descended on a medical camp set up in the Arizona desert to provide refuge and water for migrants in the scorching summer heat, arresting four migrants who were receiving aid after spending several days in the desert.

The Border Patrol said agents began tracking the men Tuesday as they walked north on a known smuggling route before they entered the camp run by No More Deaths/No Mas Muertes, an organization that provides care for migrants along the border. The Border Patrol initially said they began tracking the group Wednesday but later corrected.

The Border Patrol said talks between agents and camp representatives on gaining access to question the men about their citizenship and legal status were unsuccessful. Agents then obtained a search warrant and swooped into the camp on Thursday evening.

Catherine Gaffney, a longtime volunteer who was present during the arrests, said agents were stationed outside the medical facility since Tuesday afternoon, when the migrants arrived at the camp.

She said a camp doctor asked the agency on late Thursday morning for more time to treat the migrants, who had suffered from heat-related illnesses and needed an additional 24 hours of supervised care.

Gaffney said that 15 trucks and about 30 agents entered the facility. The camp is located a little over 11 miles (18 kilometers) north of the border.

"The type of operation they are doing, for me, is unprecedented and there's nothing routine about what they did. It wasn't part of their day-to-day operation, it was a staged military siege on our camp," Gaffney said.

Gaffney said volunteers were escorted to a different part of the camp as a helicopter circled overhead and the agents arrested the four men, all Mexican nationals. Gaffney said the men were between the ages of 19 and 40.

"They didn't need 30 agents to apprehend four sick people," Gaffney said, adding that the agency's public relations team filmed the encounter.

The Border Patrol has launched a media campaign aimed at preventing desert crossings. The agency sent out press releases hours before the raid on Thursday about their increased efforts to respond to injured migrants in the desert.

The Tucson Sector, which covers most of Arizona, said it sends more agents to the area around Ajo, Arizona, where many migrants enter the country through.

The sector also has 34 strategically-placed rescue beacons that migrants can active for rescue. Over 200 agents in the Tucson Sector are emergency medical technicians and about 25 are paramedics, the agency said.

Agents in that area conducted over 1,400 rescues and reported 84 deaths last fiscal year, according to statistics provided by the agency. So far this year through April, agents in the Tucson Sector have rescued 160 people and reported 14 deaths.

The Yuma area is also revving up efforts to respond to summer crossings. The sector said in a news release that its search and rescue team, an elite unit known as BORSTAR, is focusing its efforts in remote areas of the Sonoran Desert where chances of survival are slim. The Yuma Sector has 24 rescue beacons.

"Our primary mission is to conduct law enforcement operations along the border and in the course of our duties we're often the first responders to emergency situations," Border Patrol spokesman Vicente Paco said. "We are one the largest agencies that have resources in the desert where we respond."

Paco said that the agency understands the mission of No More Deaths but doesn't condone their actions because it encourages illegal immigration.

Alicia Dinsmore, a No More Deaths spokeswoman, said the aid group is composed of medically-trained volunteers who have first-responder certification and provide care, food and water. The group has been providing aid for 13 years and has a verbal agreement with the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector to operate there. The camp is open most of the year.

Seven volunteers, including one doctor, were at the camp Thursday when agents arrested the four people. They were a little over 11 miles (17.7 kilometers) north of the international border near the small town of Arivaca.

"This incident was a targeted attack on humanitarian aid," Dinsmore said.

Dinsmore said agents have arrested migrants who received aid a few times but that the large-scale operation on Thursday was unprecedented. She said the group was most troubled by the fact that agents apparently had tracked the migrants for 18 or so miles (29 or so kilometers) but waited until they were at the camp make arrests.

The Border Patrol said a similar incident occurred a month ago and that negotiations resulted in the surrender of eight people who were taken into custody. Those included two individuals with "prior significant criminal records in the United States" and two needing medical care at a hospital, the agency said.

"We do believe in saving lives and we have multiple resources such as the rescue beacon towers," Paco said. "Regardless of their immigration status, we render aid."

The enforcement action comes after President Donald Trump has made securing the border a top priority of his administration, including a signature campaign promise to build a wall along the border with Mexico. His presidency has coincided with a big drop off in immigrants crossing the border from Mexico, but immigration authorities have been arresting more people in the country illegally.

Dinsmore said the group has noticed more surveillance from agents since the new administration took over.

Gaffney, the volunteer, said the camp would carry on with normal operations.

"We're not able to stop our work and we're not gonna let the government create a trap for people seeking help. I think that's what Border Patrol's intention is, to deter people from seeking help when they need it and to entrap anybody who does," Gaffney said.

