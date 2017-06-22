Border Patrol agent admits attempted drug smuggling
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 22, 2017
SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Border Patrol agent has admitted to attempting to smuggle methamphetamine and cocaine while on duty in exchange for cash.
Agent Noe Lopez pleaded guilty in federal court in San Diego on Thursday to two drug-trafficking counts.
According to the 37-year-old Lopez's plea agreement, he agreed with a federal informant to move backpacks full of cocaine and meth across the border in late 2016.
Lopez admitted that on delivering the backpacks he accepted $10,000 in cash from smugglers who turned out to be undercover drug enforcement agents.
