Book seeks to vindicate admiral blamed for Pearl Harbor attack

MILFORD, Conn. (Tribune News Service) -- Adm. Husband Edward Kimmel, only the 54th four-star admiral in U.S. Navy history, was commander in chief of both the Pacific Fleet and the United States Fleet on Dec. 7, 1941.

Kimmel, along with the Army commander, Gen. Walter Short, have been blamed through the years for allegedly missing the warning signs foretelling the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Kimmel and Short were labeled the "'necessary' scapegoats" of the Japanese attack by a naval official in 1987.

Reduced in rank to two stars -- an action his sons and grandchildren have been fighting ever since -- Kimmel has been blamed for not anticipating the attack on the U.S. Fleet that cost 2,403 lives.

But a new, deeply researched book, by Milford native Robbyn Swan and her husband, Anthony Summers, sets out to clear Kimmel's name. "A Matter of Honor: Pearl Harbor: Betrayal, Blame, and a Family's Quest for Justice," is also the basis for a History Channel documentary, "Pearl Harbor: The Truth," which will air at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the 75th anniversary of the attack.

Swan, a Milford High School graduate who now lives in Ireland, said she and her husband kept the casualty total in mind as they researched the book, looking for the truth about Kimmel's responsibility.

"It is fair to ask questions and it is right to ask questions," she said. "But that responsibility and accountability should be justly assigned because to fail to do so doesn't serve the dead, it doesn't serve history and it doesn't serve the American people."

What Swan and Summers found in their research and extensive interviews was that Kimmel was unjustly blamed for the attack. They also debunk the rumors that President Franklin D. Roosevelt or British Prime Minister Winston Churchill knew in advance about the Japanese attack and let it happen in order to break the United States' isolationism and force it to enter World War II.

The authors reject what they said is the American tendency to try to blame someone on our side instead of those who attacked us.

"The overall system just wasn't functioning in the way the American people would like to think it was functioning," Summers said. "There were inefficiencies in the system and the world is made up of human beings. Human systems fail and there is not always one person on whom you can blame a catastrophe."

Swan and Summers have also written a book about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, which killed almost 3,000 people. Swan said there is a parallel in the two events:

"We were underestimating our enemies. ... The biggest problem is human lack of imagination," Swan said. "What else are we failing to imagine? So our intelligence people need to ask themselves, what COULD the enemy do?"

In fact, there were many errors in judgment that set the stage for the Pearl Harbor attack, the authors contend. One was moving the Pacific Fleet to Hawaii from San Diego, which FDR thought would intimidate the Japanese and fend off an attack.

Instead, "It made it more vulnerable," Swan said. "It made it absolutely necessary" for the Japanese to take out the Navy's warships.

On Nov. 26, the Japanese ships set sail on a 5,000-mile course across the Pacific Ocean and 350 Japanese planes flew out to bomb Pearl Harbor.

Kimmel, who had been promoted over 47 more senior officers, was relieved of his command after Pearl Harbor and bumped down to two-star rear admiral, the rank he had held 10 months earlier. That was entirely unjust, Summers and Swan said.

When Kimmel heard about the attack while still at home, a neighbor described him as looking "stricken, white as a sheet," according to the book. "Kimmel has understood at once, from the sheer number of aircraft involved, that this is no hit-and-run raid. It is, rather, 'something terrible,'" the authors write.

"It weighed terribly on him," Swan said.

In 1944, an officer walked up to the disgraced admiral and "revealed to Kimmel that a plethora of messages ... had never been sent to Kimmel," she said. Among them was "the so-called 'bomb plot' message ... from Tokyo to its spy in Hawaii telling him to give exact information about where the ships were moored."

"What happens to Kimmel is with this new information he becomes energized," Swan said. "He realizes that he alone was not the guilty party and he makes it his lifelong quest to find out why and vindicate himself."

There were nine investigations, including one in 1944 by the U.S. Navy Court of Inquiry, which, according to the book, "virtually cleared Admiral Kimmel of any failure, let alone dereliction."

But "in spite of all the inquiries, he never manages to lift the cloud of doubt about him," Swan said.

Kimmel's three sons all served in the Navy during World War II, and one, Manning Kimmel, died when his submarine was sunk in 1944. He was awarded a Bronze Star and two Silver Stars.

The other two, Tom and Ned, took up the fight to clear their father's name for the rest of their lives, and their children also have joined the effort. U.S. senators, including Joe Biden and John McCain, wrote a letter to President George H.W. Bush asking that Kimmel's rank be restored posthumously. A petition signed by 36 admirals did the same, at the same time seeking to have Maj. Gen. Walter Short's rank restored to lieutenant general. The Pearl Harbor Survivors Association backed the Kimmels as well.

Neither Bush nor any of his successors has agreed to reinstate Kimmel as a four-star admiral, however.

In the book, Tom Kimmel Jr. says of his grandfather, "What I am virtually certain would be Admiral Kimmel's attitude toward what we are trying to do is that he himself would not give a hoot about the rank matter. ... He would, though, encourage to the skies our effort to get the full Pearl Harbor story to the public."

Summers said of Husband Kimmel, "In his day, he was the crème de la crème of the U.S. Navy. ... He was the brightest of the bright."

Kimmel died in 1968 at 86 years old and is buried at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

On one side of his gravestone is an epitaph to his son Manning. On the other, over his name, are inscribed four stars.

