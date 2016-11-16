Bombs away? Possible WWII-era munition unearthed in Florida
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 16, 2016
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities say a neighborhood near Florida State University had to be evacuated as a precaution after construction workers unearthed what appeared to be a World War II-era bomb.
Tallahassee police say they located the munition when called to the site Wednesday. Officers called in the bomb squad, saying it could indeed be an unexploded bomb.
The department has asked officials at Eglin Air Force Base, located about 150 miles to the west, to help it determine what exactly was unearthed.
Streets around the construction site have been blocked off. The popular neighborhood of student apartments, shops and restaurants is not for from the state Capitol.
