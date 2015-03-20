Bomb threat forces evacuation of Daytona Beach International Airport

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Daytona Beach International Airport has been evacuated and a flight diverted after a bomb threat Wednesday morning, officials said.

Dispatchers said they were called about the bomb threat at 9:18 a.m.

The facility was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, said airport spokeswoman Joanne Magley .

Magley said the bomb threat was made in an email to a staff member at the airport. The threat was vague and did not specify where in the airport the bomb may be located, Magley said.

It was an email addressed with ”To whom it may concern,” Magley said.

The bomb threat came between flights. It was mostly airport employees that were evacuated, Magley said.

An American Airlines flight scheduled to land in Daytona Beach at 10:58 a.m. was diverted to another airport, Magley said.

A Delta flight scheduled to leave Atlanta for Daytona has also delayed, Magley said.

Flight delays are expected until the bomb threat has been fully investigated. A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is at the scene sweeping through the airport, Magley said.

