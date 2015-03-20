Bomb threat forces evacuation of Daytona Beach International Airport
By PATRICIO G. BALONA | The Daytona Beach News-Journal | Published: March 3, 2021
Magley said the bomb threat was made in an email to a staff member at the airport. The threat was vague and did not specify where in the airport the bomb may be located, Magley said.
It was an email addressed with ”To whom it may concern,” Magley said.
The bomb threat came between flights. It was mostly airport employees that were evacuated, Magley said.
Flight delays are expected until the bomb threat has been fully investigated. A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is at the scene sweeping through the airport, Magley said.
