Body found in Yosemite is that of missing sailor

Alexander Joseph Sevier traveled to Yosemite alone and arrived in the park on May 1. He works at the Navy Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va.

A body found in Yosemite has been identified as that of a tourist missing since May.

The remains discovered below Vernal Fall in Yosemite Valley are those of Alexander Joseph Sevier, Yosemite National Park officials announced Wednesday.

Sevier, 24, was an active-duty serviceman at the Navy Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va. He was visiting the park on his own, staying at Housekeeping Camp and hiking every day. He was last seen in Yosemite Valley on May 3.

At the end of August, human remains were found near the banks of the Merced River. DNA testing confirmed they were those of Sevier. His family has been notified.

The Mist Trail is a popular hiking route from Yosemite Valley’s Happy Isles trailhead to Vernal Fall (1¼ miles) and Nevada Fall (3 miles). It runs along the banks of the Merced, and it is often wet and slick, especially in spring and early summer.

