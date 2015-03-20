Body found in Yosemite is that of missing sailor
By SUSAN STEADE | The San Jose Mercury News (Tribune News Service) | Published: October 19, 2017
A body found in Yosemite has been identified as that of a tourist missing since May.
The remains discovered below Vernal Fall in Yosemite Valley are those of Alexander Joseph Sevier, Yosemite National Park officials announced Wednesday.
Sevier, 24, was an active-duty serviceman at the Navy Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va. He was visiting the park on his own, staying at Housekeeping Camp and hiking every day. He was last seen in Yosemite Valley on May 3.
At the end of August, human remains were found near the banks of the Merced River. DNA testing confirmed they were those of Sevier. His family has been notified.
The Mist Trail is a popular hiking route from Yosemite Valley’s Happy Isles trailhead to Vernal Fall (1¼ miles) and Nevada Fall (3 miles). It runs along the banks of the Merced, and it is often wet and slick, especially in spring and early summer.
———
©2017 the San Jose Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.)
Visit the San Jose Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.) at www.mercurynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Work remains to address water contamination at military bases, report says
Like Trump, Europe’s leaders must also tread delicately when consoling the families of the fallen
Baby born on USNS Comfort one of few Puerto Ricans treated on ship after hurricane
Trump offered a grieving military father $25,000 but didn't immediately follow through
White House debates presidential visit to DMZ
Veterans organization asks for more help combating ‘imposter’ Facebook page