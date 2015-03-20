BMC takes on new name of Joint Modernization Command

EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — A key organization at Fort Bliss that spearheads Army modernization efforts continues to evolve and broaden its mission.

The Brigade Modernization Command, which plans, organizes and runs modernization exercises, has changed its name to the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command.

The organization, with about 250 soldiers and civilians, made the announcement Friday while it was celebrating its sixth anniversary of being known as the BMC.

The modernization organization has been at Fort Bliss since June 2006 and was originally called the Future Force Integration Directorate.

Changing the organizations’s name to the Joint Modernization Command reflects a broadening of its mission, said retired Col. Doug Fletcher, its chief of staff.

“To remain relevant to future force development, organizations like ours have to change and mature,” Fletcher said. “That’s how the Army sees it. You can’t be stuck in one niche. You have to be flexible enough to do that.”

Maj. Gen. Terry McKenrick, the commanding general for what is now the Joint Modernization Command, said that several years ago the organization recognized that its mission and exercises “were too restrictive.”

“We don’t deploy alone as an Army; we fight alongside our sister services and coalition countries,” McKenrick said.

The new name reflects a greater emphasis on working with the Navy, Air Force and Marines, multinational partners and a new concept known as multi-domain battle which integrates land, air, sea, space and cyber all together, said Fletcher, the chief of staff.

For the past six years, the organization has planned and run two modernization exercises a year at Fort Bliss – the Network Integration Evaluation and the newer Army Warfighting Assessment which debuted last October.

The NIE, as it is more commonly called, concentrates on improving the Army network, communications and software and is organized around testing new capabilities and systems.

The newer AWA places a greater emphasis on innovation and bringing together international partners and sister services to work together, a concept known as interoperability.

As part of the evolution of the organization, the newer exercise now will be called the Joint Warfighting Assessment to reflect a greater emphasis on joint operations, Fletcher said.

“We are not going anywhere, and both exercises will grow,” Fletcher said.

Fort Bliss’ 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team served as the test and evaluation unit during these exercises during the past six years. That mission officially ended on Nov. 30 and the Iron Brigade is now transitioning to become a fully deployable unit under Forces Command. That transition will culminate with a trip to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., next summer.

The next NIE is planned for July at Fort Bliss using the 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from Fort Campbell, Ky.

Future NIEs will continue to be held at Fort Bliss using a combination of visiting units and available Fort Bliss units, Fletcher said.

The future Joint Warfighting Assessment exercises could be held at Fort Bliss, in Europe, the Pacific or some combination, he added.

This year, just one exercise will be held as the Joint Modernization Command positions itself to move the NIE to the fall and the JWA to the spring starting in 2018, reversing the previous schedule.

Nearly 11 years ago, this organization stood up at Fort Bliss to spearhead modernization efforts because of the unique capabilities that Fort Bliss and White Sands Missile Range offer for testing, maneuver and exercises, Fletcher said.

That hasn’t changed.

“There is no other place like it in the continental United States,” Fletcher said.

Command Sgt. Maj. Wil Engram, the senior enlisted leader for the command, said the name change “truly reflects our ability to conduct (exercises) and include our joint and multinational partners because they will be prevalent in every battle we fight.”

All these efforts must include an emphasis on interoperability, the ability to work, communicate and fight together, Engram said.

“This unit will have a big impact on how the Army fights our future and current wars,” Engram added.

dburge@elpasotimes.com

©2017 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

