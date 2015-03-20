Blue Angels arrive in Melbourne ahead of The Great Florida Air Show

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron flew into the Orlando Melbourne International Airport before the Great Florida Air Show in Melbourne, Fla., on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

(Tribune News Service) — A distinct roaring sound caused necks to crane and ears to perk up in Melbourne on Thursday as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels could be spotted in the sky, arriving on Florida’s east coast ahead of The Great Florida Air Show.

The demonstration squadron consists of six new Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet planes and pilots, who arrived at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport early May 13. The Blue Angels could be heard practicing throughout the day ahead of the air show, which takes place May 15-16.

Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, the flight leader and commanding officer of the Blue Angels, said the new jets are an exciting change for pilots and audience members alike.

“What you’re going to notice about this jet is it’s a fleet representative. It’s what they’re flying today off aircraft carriers,” he said. “It’s about 33 percent bigger, it’s got some bigger engines and a lot more redundancy, making it a safer and fun aircraft to fly around the air shows.”

He said the Blue Angels, who will be flying in addition to the F-16 Viper, the EA-18G Growler, the Quicksilver P-51 and more, help show the public what the Navy does.

“We’re gone a lot, but we have this honor and privilege to be able to bring the message of what the naval forces are doing around the world,” Kesselring said, adding that he welcomes the return to air shows after the cancellations of 2020. “It certainly lifts our spirits, seeing the American public. If we can do anything to lift up spirits after a tough year, that’s great for us.”

A team of 150 maintenance, public relations and administrative staff helps support the Blue Angels. In addition to six Super Hornet planes, the team appears with “Fat Albert,” a C-130J plane that transports 25,000 lbs. of cargo and more than 50 maintenance personnel to shows.

Crew chief Jeramie Race is one such member of the team that helps to maintain the F/A-18 Super Hornets in between flights.

“It’s quite an honor for me. My father was in the Navy, so I grew up watching the Blue Angels,” he said. “I never thought I’d really have the chance and I applied, then here I am on a team representing the 800,000 Navy, Marine Corps and civilian reserves that are out there doing the job for us.”

People can see the show 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 15-16 at Air Terminal Parkway in Melbourne. An hourly schedule is not available for the show, but the lineup of performers will be similar on both days. Tickets start at $50 for one-day general admission and are only sold online for this event. Admission will not be available on-site during show days. For more information and tickets, visit greatfloridaairshow.com.

©2021 Orlando Sentinel.

Visit www.orlandosentinel.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.