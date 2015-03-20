Quantcast

Billionaire Bill Gates meets with Trump to talk foreign aid

Microsoft founder Bill Gates at a Senate hearing in March, 2015.

By JOSH BOAK | Associated Press | Published: March 20, 2017

WASHINGTON Tech billionaire Bill Gates is meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss progress in programs for global health and development as well as domestic education.

Gates, who as the co-founder of Microsoft is the world's wealthiest man, will highlight the "indispensable role that the United States has played in achieving these gains," his foundation said in a statement.

Monday's meeting comes just days after the administration submitted a budget blueprint that cuts foreign aid.

The Trump administration's budget message said it was time "to prioritize the security and well-being of Americans" and "ask the rest of the world to step up and pay its fair share."

