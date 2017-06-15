Bill would give terror victims care at military hospitals

Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune partnered with members of II Medical Battalion and the Black Knights of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 264 participate in a combined trauma/enroute care training exercise on May 24, 2017

BOSTON — Two New England senators are sponsoring a bill that would allow victims of terrorism to be treated at certain military health care facilities.

Democrat Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Republican Susan Collins of Maine on Thursday filed the proposal that is named for Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes, a young married couple who each lost legs in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The couple was given a designation from the U.S. Secretary of Defense to receive specialized treatment at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Kensky and Downes have since advocated for giving similar access to other civilians injured in terrorist attacks.

Warren and Collins say military hospitals are experienced in treating people who have suffered traumatic blast injuries — expertise not common among most civilian doctors and hospitals.