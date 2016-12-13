Bill would force White House hopefuls to release tax returns
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 13, 2016
BOSTON — A lawmaker in Massachusetts is proposing that future presidential candidates be barred from appearing on the state's ballots unless they release their tax returns.
Democratic state Sen. Michael Barrett referenced President-elect Donald Trump's refusal to make his tax returns public in announcing Tuesday his intention to file the bill for the next legislative session.
It would require major-party candidates to turn over their three most recent tax returns before the state's presidential primary. Candidates who become their party's nominees must then turn over their five most recent returns prior to the general election.
The Massachusetts Secretary of State would be required to make the tax returns public within a month of each vote.
Barrett's bill also would require presidential hopefuls to disclose potential conflicts of interest.
