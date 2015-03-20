Bill would allow military, spouses to work in NC with out-of-state licenses

A veterans advocacy group says it will push for approval of a state law that would make it easier for active-duty service members and their spouses to do specialized work when they move to North Carolina with the military.

Concerned Veterans for America said it supports Senate Bill 8, introduced in January, which would require occupational licensing boards to issue free temporary licenses or certificates to qualifying service members and their spouses.

Applicants must hold equivalent licenses or certificates in other states and must have worked in the field. They would have to pay renewal fees as usual, and the temporary licenses would be valid for a year or until the certificates would normally expire.

The provision would apply to those with military or civilian training and could especially help spouses in fields such as nursing, teaching, cosmetology, real estate and law in which it can be costly and time-consuming to get new credentials with every military move.

The bill’s primary sponsors are Republicans Harry Brown of Jacksonville, Louis Pate of Mt. Olive and Andy Wells of Hickory. But among the nine co-sponors are four Democrats, including Jay Chaudhuri of Raleigh.

