Bill passes to foster N.C. military bases

RALEIGH, N.C. — The state House on Thursday sent to the governor legislation intended to protect North Carolina’s military bases.

Senate Bill 63 would require the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission to adopt a strategic plan to enhance North Carolina military installations and their missions, says a description prepared by the General Assembly staff. The commission would have to report annually on the state’s performance under the plan and update the plan every four years.

This bill is one of a number that the legislature has run this year to foster the military’s presence in North Carolina.

Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and other installations bring people and income to the state. Fort Bragg, with more than 50,000 uniformed personnel, is the nation's largest Army post by population.

State officials are constantly on the watch for the nation’s next BRAC, or Base Realignment and Closure. That’s when the military moves its assets. It closes some bases and expands or opens others to meet the nation’s changing national defense needs.

The last BRAC was completed in 2011. Fort Bragg lost a Special Forces unit and Pope Air Force Base was converted to an Army airfield. At the same time, two Army headquarters — Forces Command and Reserve Command — were moved to Fort Bragg from Georgia’s Fort McPherson, which was shut down.

President Donald Trump's proposed budget in May included a request for a BRAC in 2021.

Even outside of BRAC periods, the military makes changes. In recent years, for example, Fort Bragg was downsized by about 3,000 people. That force reduction affected the Fayetteville-area economy, a recent study found.

The strategic plan called for in Senate Bill 63 would look for ways to:

• Support and enhance existing military installations and missions.

• Attract new military assets and missions to North Carolina.

• Expand military-related economic development in North Carolina.

• Improve the quality of life for military members and their families, military retirees and veterans.

• Advocate for military-related issues at the General Assembly, to Congress, and to state and federal agencies.



