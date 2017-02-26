Bilden withdraws as Navy secretary nominee

Financier Philip Bilden announced the decision to withdraw from consideration for Navy secretary through a Pentagon statement Sunday evening in Washington.

The Trump administration’s nominee for Navy secretary has withdrawn from consideration, citing conflicts over ethics requirements that would require him to sell his investments.

Financier Philip Bilden announced the decision through a Pentagon statement Sunday evening in Washington.

“After an extensive review process, I have determined that I will not be able to satisfy the Office of Government Ethics requirements without undue disruption and materially adverse divestment of my family's private financial interests,” Bilden said.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he would make a recommendation to the president for a new nominee in “the coming days,” according to a Pentagon statement.

“Mr. Philip Bilden has informed me that he has come to the difficult decision to withdraw from consideration to be secretary of the Navy,” Mattis said. “This was a personal decision driven by privacy concerns and significant challenges he faced in separating himself from his business interests. While I am disappointed, I understand and his respect his decision, and know that he will continue to support our nation in other ways.”

