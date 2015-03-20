Big Internet outages hit the East Coast, causing issues for Verizon, Zoom, Slack, Gmail

People across the East Coast were having trouble accessing core Internet services Tuesday morning, just as they were logging on for work and school.

Users reported trouble loading Gmail, Slack and Zoom — apps that have become necessities to keep work-from-home life running smoothly during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter, which many still were able to access, people reported they were seeing issues with their Verizon Fios Internet service. DownDetector, which tracks reports of outages, showed widespread issues with Verizon, Google, Zoom, YouTube, Slack, Amazon Web Services and others Tuesday just before noon.

The outage also disrupted school districts' online teaching programs, which have become essential in the past year.

Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia tweeted just after noon Tuesday that it is "aware of Internet connection problems with Verizon FIOS impacting students and staff."

Verizon, Google, Amazon, Zoom and Slack did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

