'Big decisions' to be made on cost of rebuilding Puerto Rico, says Trump

People affected by Hurricane Maria bathe in water piped from a creek in the mountains, in Naranjito, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Residents of the area drive to the pipes to bathe because they were left without water supplies by the damage caused by Hurricane Maria. The pipe was set up by a neighbor who ran it from a creek in his property to the side of the road in order to help those left without water.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

Trump is quoting praise from Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rossello, who says the president and the Trump administration have "delivered" for the U.S. territory.

Trump writes on Twitter: "The fact is that Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding!"

His tweets come after people on the island have said help is scarce and disorganized and food supplies are dwindling in some remote towns after Hurricane Maria.

Trump is expected to survey the damage on the island on Tuesday.

