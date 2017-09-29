'Big decisions' to be made on cost of rebuilding Puerto Rico, says Trump
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 29, 2017
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.
Trump is quoting praise from Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rossello, who says the president and the Trump administration have "delivered" for the U.S. territory.
Trump writes on Twitter: "The fact is that Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding!"
His tweets come after people on the island have said help is scarce and disorganized and food supplies are dwindling in some remote towns after Hurricane Maria.
Trump is expected to survey the damage on the island on Tuesday.
