Biden taps transgender veteran to join Department of Defense transition team
By ESHA RAY | New York Daily News | Published: November 12, 2020
President-elect
Skelly’s appointment comes as the Trump administration has banned transgender people from serving in the military under their self-identified gender.
The ban is still being battled in court, but Biden has signaled that he plans to overturn the executive order after he’s sworn in as president on
Skelly has worked as an acquisition analyst at
The
Skelly is also vice president at Out in National Security, an advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ national security professionals, according to their website.
