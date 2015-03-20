Biden says caving on $1,400 checks would break a promise

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

President Joe Biden told House Democrats on Wednesday that backing anything less than $1,400 stimulus checks would mean starting his presidency with a broken promise, according to participants on a caucus conference call.

Biden said he was open to considering tighter eligibility requirements for stimulus checks but signaled he wasn't willing to reduce the standard of a $1,400 payment outlined in his aid package, the people said.

Republican lawmakers have suggested both reducing the amount of the next round of stimulus checks and sending them to a smaller group of Americans. But shrinking the payment means Biden wouldn't be able to deliver his campaign promise of $2,000 payments to many Americans, a total that includes the $600

Senate Republicans have proposed issuing $1,000 payments for individuals earning up to $40,000 or couples making twice that, and completely phasing out the payments by $50,000 for singles or $100,000 for married couples.

Despite those differences, Biden told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Democrats: "I think we'll get some Republicans."

Individuals earning up to $75,000 or couples making up to $150,000 were eligible for the full stimulus payments in the previous two rounds of coronavirus relief enacted last year. Above those levels, the payments phased out gradually.

Biden also told lawmakers he was more concerned that they would spend too little on a recovery package rather than too much, addressing reservations among some on Capitol Hill who say his proposal is too costly. He added that lawmakers should act quickly on his plan, which also includes billions for vaccine development and distribution along with a minimum wage hike.

Some progressive Democrats are seeking even higher payments, arguing that to fulfill his promise to voters, Biden must increase the checks to $2,000 on top of the $600. The White House has pushed back on that idea.

Earlier Wednesday, Biden met at the White House with Democratic Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper of Delaware.

"There's a difference between compromising on principle and compromising on policy," Carper said after the meeting. "The president's not going to compromise on principle," which is helping people in need, he said.

Biden met with additional Democratic senators in the Oval Office later Wednesday. That group included Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and the top Democrats on committees related to budget matters, including Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders. Vice President Kamala Harris also attended.

Biden invited reporters into the Oval Office for less than a minute.

Earlier Wednesday, Schumer said, "Our caucus is eager to discuss next steps, and we are united in our resolve to deliver a rescue plan that delivers the American people the relief they so desperately need."

The sessions come a day after Senate Democrats put the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan on a fast track, increasing the likelihood it eventually passes on a party-line vote. And Biden met earlier this week with a group of 10 Republican senators to discuss their counter-proposal, though the talks did not yield a bipartisan agreement.

With a 50-49 vote Tuesday, the Senate opened debate on a budget resolution for the 2021 fiscal year, a maneuver that would clear the way for the president's relief plan to pass in the chamber with a simple majority rather than the 60-vote threshold required for most legislation.

The Senate will take up final passage of the resolution on Thursday. The House is voting Wednesday on its version as well.

Schumer has said that the process, known as budget reconciliation, is open to GOP participation and the stimulus package can still be tweaked with their input. But he said Democrats won't risk moving slowly or timidly to bolster the economy.