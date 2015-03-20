Biden partners with Uber, Lyft to give free rides for COVID vaccinations

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

(Tribune News Service) — The White House is teaming up with Uber and Lyft to offer free rides for anyone who needs them to get to a coronavirus vaccination site — the latest part of President Biden’s push to accelerate inoculations amid signs of diminishing demand.

Starting in the next two weeks, the ride-sharing companies will enable a feature in their apps where users can fill in appointment information and redeem a code that gives them $30 for a round trip to a vaccination site, the White House said in a statement Monday.

After retrieving the credit, users will be able to see vaccination sites in their vicinity displayed in the apps.

Tens of thousands of vaccination sites across the country, including in New York City, will be part of the program, according to the White House. The feature will remain in effect through July 4, the date by which Biden has promised 70% of U.S. adults should be at least partially vaccinated.

“By helping Americans get a free ride to a vaccination site, Lyft and Uber are eliminating a potential barrier and driving America closer to the president’s goal of getting 70% of the U.S. adult population at least one shot by July 4th,” the White House said.

Biden was expected to elaborate on the ride-sharing program during a conference call with a bipartisan group of governors Monday afternoon.

Spokespeople for Lyft and Uber said both companies will foot the full bill of all vaccine-related trips, so that drivers don’t miss out on any pay.

“The vaccine is the key to getting us all moving again, and we’re proud to do our part to move the country forward,” said John Zimmer, co-founder and president of Lyft. “We’ve always believed transportation has the power to improve people’s lives, and this initiative makes that truer than ever.”

