Biden falsely says new Georgia law 'ends voting hours early'

President Joe Biden answers questions during his first formal news conference on March 25, 2021, in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

During his first news conference, President Joe Biden became especially passionate when discussing a law being pressed by Republican lawmakers in Georgia that he said was intended to make it harder for people to vote. He reiterated those concerns the next day in a written statement after Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed the bill into law.

The law has been criticized for restricting the distribution of food and water to people standing in line, making it harder to cast absentee ballots, reducing drop boxes for mail ballots, banning mobile voting places and making significant procedural changes that potentially give more power to the GOP-controlled legislature in the election process.

Biden has echoed many of those concerns. But there was one line in his news conference and his statement that has kept us puzzling until our puzzler was sore. It also puzzled experts who have studied the new law.

Let's take a look.

The claims

"What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It's sick. It's sick . . . deciding that you're going to end voting at 5 o'clock when working people are just getting off work."

-- President Biden, in remarks at a news conference, March 25

"Among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can't cast their vote after their shift is over."

-- Biden, in a statement "on the attack on the right to vote in Georgia," March 26

"You are going to close a polling place at 5 o'clock when working people just get off. This is all about keeping working folks and ordinary folks that I grew up with from being able to vote."

-- Biden, in an interview with ESPN, March 31

The facts

On Election Day in Georgia, polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you are in line by 7 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot. Nothing in the new law changes those rules.

However, the law did make some changes to early voting. But experts say the net effect was to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them.

"You can criticize the bill for many things, but I don't think you can criticize it for reducing the hours you can vote," said University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock. He speculated that Biden may have been briefed on an early version of the bill - "there were 25 versions floating around" - and he did not get an update on the final version.

For instance, at one point lawmakers considered nixing all early voting on Sundays, thus eliminating "souls to the polls," a get-out-the-vote initiative popular with predominantly Black churches. But that idea was scrapped in the end.

"One of the biggest changes in the bill would expand early voting access for most counties, adding an additional mandatory Saturday and formally codifying Sunday voting hours as optional," Stephen Fowler of Georgia Public Broadcasting said in an excellent and comprehensive report on the impact of the new law. "Counties can have early voting open as long as 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at minimum. If you live in a larger metropolitan county, you might not notice a change. For most other counties, you will have an extra weekend day, and your weekday early voting hours will likely be longer."

Charles Stewart, an election expert at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said: "I had also heard this generally reported as expanding early voting, so I'm surprised by the characterization." He studied the precise language changes at The Washington Post's request and said it indicated an expansion of hours, especially in rural counties.

So where would Biden get this perception that ordinary workers were getting the shaft because the state would "end voting at 5 o'clock"?

The law used to say early voting "shall be conducted during normal business hours." Experts said that generally means 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The new law makes it specific - "beginning at 9:00 AM and ending at 5:00 PM." A Georgia election official said the change was made in part because some rural county election offices only worked part time during the week, not a full eight-hour day, so the shift to more specific times makes it clear that they must be open every weekday for at least eight hours.

But, as noted, the law also allows individual counties to set the hours anywhere between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. So the practical effect of the 5 p.m. reference in the law is minimal.

During the 2020 election, for instance, vote-rich Fulton County, with a substantial Black population, set early-voting hours at 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on most weekdays and two Saturdays, though the last weekdays had 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. voting hours. Voting was allowed on two Sundays between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Under the new law, Fulton County could set the exact same hours for in-person early voting - or expand them from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Bullock noted that one change in the law may affect early voting in runoff elections. The law reduced the period between the initial election and the runoff election, from nine to four weeks, potentially shortening the period for early voting.

Delaware, Biden's home, did not allow any in-person early voting in 2020. A law signed in 2019 will permit early voting starting in 2022. (Voting hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.)

The White House did not give an on-the-record response to questions about Biden's claims. Then, Biden repeat the claim in an interview on Wednesday. At a Thursday news briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the president's comment, incorrectly arguing that "it standardizes the ending of voting every day at 5, right?"

In a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups, this alleged defect in the law was not mentioned in an almost 100-page filing. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday issued a correction to an article that had echoed Biden's remarks, saying the newspaper had incorrectly reported that the new law would limit voting hours. "Nothing in the new law changes those rules," the correction said.

The Pinocchio test

Biden framed his complaint in terms of a slap at working people. The law would "end voting at 5 o'clock when working people are just getting off work" or "ends voting hours early so working people can't cast their vote after their shift is over."

Many listeners might assume he was talking about voting on Election Day, not early voting. But Election Day hours were not changed.

As for early voting, the law made a modest change, replacing a vague "normal business hours" - presumed to be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - to a more specific 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. time period. But that's the minimum. Under the new law, counties have the option to extend the voting hours so voters can start casting ballots as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 7 p.m. - the same as Election Day in Georgia. An additional mandatory day of early voting on Saturday was added, and two days of early voting on Sunday were codified as an option for counties.

One could understand a flub in a news conference. But then this same claim popped up in an official presidential statement. Not a single expert The Post consulted who has studied the law understood why Biden made this claim - this was the section of law that expanded early voting for many Georgians.

Somehow Biden managed to turn that expansion into a restriction aimed at working people, calling it "among the outrageous parts" of the law. There's no evidence that is the case.

The president earns Four Pinocchios.

