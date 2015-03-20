Bergdahl judge says he can be fair despite Trump comments

By JONATHAN DREW | Associated Press | Published: October 23, 2017
RALEIGH, N.C. — The military judge deciding Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's punishment says comments by President Donald Trump haven't swayed him, but he's worried about public perception of the military justice system.
Sentencing for Bergdahl on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy was set to begin Monday, but the judge instead heard arguments about a last-minute Trump-related motion. The sentencing case is scheduled to resume on Wednesday.
The defense filed a last-minute motion saying that comments Trump made after Bergdahl pleaded guilty show that he can't get a fair sentence with the Republican as commander in chief. Trump harshly criticized Bergdahl on the campaign trail, and recently told reporters that he thinks the public is aware of what he said. Prosecutors argue the most recent comments didn't reaffirm what he said before.
But the judge, Army Col. Jeffery Nance, said members of the public could have concerns about fairness in light of Trump's comments.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, right, arrives for a motions hearing on Monday, Oct.16, 2017, on Fort Bragg.
ANDREW CRAFT /THE FAYETTEVILLE OBSERVER VIA AP
article continues below
0
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
White House: Trump plans to visit Camp Humphreys, but not Korean DMZ
Female service members: 'We've touched every kind of service'
Tillerson says there's room for some Taliban elements in Afghan government
McConnell says he's awaiting Trump's guidance on health care
Typhoon 25W (Lan), # 40 FINAL: CFAY in TCCOR 1-R
Attack outside Afghan military academy is latest in wave of suicide bombings in Afghanistan