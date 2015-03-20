Benghazi survivor to visit Fayetteville

Former Army Ranger Kris "Tanto" Paronto said he watched the importance of the fight on terrorism erode over the past eight years - finally culminating when he and others came under attack at the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012.

U.S. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, a foreign service officer and two security contractors were killed in the attack.

"You just saw that security and really the fight against terrorism took a back seat," Paronto said. "Libya is the perfect example. Things went horribly, horribly wrong and they just kind of stood there and watched it. (Hillary Clinton) left me and my team to die."

Paronto - an outspoken, no-nonsense Army Ranger who transitioned his military experience into private security - will be in Fayetteville on Sunday to share his story from the Benghazi attack and denounce Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's foreign policies. Paronto has started a grassroots campaign Leading from the Front to hold Clinton accountable for what he called her national security failures.

"When Clinton came into office, you could see changes - reduction of security, the lack of movements," he said. "Seeing the failures of what she's done and the lack of integrity, that worries me. She's not taking the war on terrorism seriously."

Instead, Paronto said, he believed Clinton was more concerned about her image and appeasing her voter base.

Paronto served active-duty for four years and as a commissioned officer in the National Guard for four years before he transitioned to work as a private security contractor. He was a contractor for 10 years, taking on assignments as security detail leader for ambassadors to Iraq, including James Jeffrey and Zalmay Khalilzad.

Paronto said the ambassadors were "well-protected," as he described 60 security guards, dog handlers, helicopters and Humvees all used on the move.

But Stevens, the U.S. Ambassador to Libya in 2012 when Clinton was secretary of state, had six security guards.

"What I saw was the level of protection was continually decreasing," Paronto said. "Why you would not have a (larger) detail out there to protect him? To me, it was ludicrous."

Although Paronto has brashly spoken out against Clinton's foreign policies, it does not mean he necessarily supports her opponent Donald Trump.

Paronto said he looks past party lines and supports politicians who have on-the-ground combat experience to make decisions on foreign policy. Two in particular are Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, who was a lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard, and Montana Sen. Ryan Zinke, a retired Navy SEAL.

Paronto said he would speak out against Trump if he believed he was creating disastrous foreign policies.

"If you're going to have a congressman or congresswoman involved in foreign policies, they have to be involved with on-the-ground combat," he said. "You can read all you want to read, but until you're actually on the ground and you see what's going on, all those statistics go to nothing. I don't believe Hillary Clinton is going to put anyone with experience as an adviser. Donald Trump ... I do support him more in the lines of foreign policy."

Paronto will be stopping in Fayetteville to share his experience from Benghazi and call attention to the failures he believes took place.

———

©2016 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.) at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.