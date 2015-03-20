Beaufort Marine found shot is released from the hospital. But who pulled the trigger?

An active-duty Marine who arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort’s gate Sept. 21 with multiple gunshot wounds is out of the hospital, according to the Corps, but the case remains under investigation.

“We are continuing to work with (the Naval Criminal Investigative Service) and local law enforcement as part of the ongoing investigation, but there have no formal charges issued or arrests made at this time,” said Capt. John Roberts, spokesman for 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Reached Monday by phone, Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said there were no updates, and that the case remained under investigation.

The Corps is still not confirming the name of the victim, who the Sheriff’s Office said is Sheldon Wayne Harris Jr. When the incident happened almost two weeks ago, NCIS spokesman Ed Buice said the victim was a male lance corporal in the Corps.

Harris told investigators he was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the Seabrook area, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release on the day of the shooting.

The release said Harris worked the 4 p.m. to midnight shift at MCAS Beaufort but later drove to the Fawnwood Lane area to visit a friend and became lost.

“While trying to contact his friend and obtain directions, he saw a black male subject standing at the intersection,” the release said. “As he approached, the subject fired at him several times.”

Harris’ was the only description provided of the alleged shooter.

Harris then drove back to the MCAS Beaufort gate, where base personnel contacted the Sheriff’s Office and EMS for assistance. The air station and Fawnwood Lane are about 5 miles apart, according to Google Maps — about an 8-minute drive, depending on how fast someone drives.

The Marine was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to a release from the air station.

Harris was shot in the torso, according to Lt. Col. Bill Neill of the Sheriff’s Office.

Neill said that Harris’ vehicle had no bullet holes.

The Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating the case, according to Buice.

Reporter Caitlin Turner contributed to this story.

