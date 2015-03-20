Beale AFB officials mum on outcome of court martial over rape allegations

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — An airman from Beale Air Force Base was scheduled to be tried last week for an alleged on-base rape, but Air Force officials have not yet released information about the outcome of the court-martial proceeding.

The trial by general court-martial of Daryl W. Ramsey Jr. was scheduled to begin Dec. 12 for forcible sexual acts that allegedly occurred on base on Sept. 20, 2015. Despite multiple requests, no public information about the court martial, or the status of the case, has been released.

Chief of Public Affairs Lt. Ashley N. Deleon replied to requests on Thursday with a message conveyed from the base legal department.

"There's a FOIA analysis that needs to be made about what, if any, information can be provided about the result in the case that's different from the usual, where proceedings are held in open court," the message said.

FOIA refers to the Freedom of Information Act, a law that gives the public the right to access information from the federal government. Criminal Justice cases are generally public information.

The Appeal-Democrat has attended prior court-martial trials on base. When the Appeal-Democrat did not attend, the base has responded to requests for information generally within a few days of the end of the proceedings with facts about whether the defendant was convicted and the sentence imposed.

Ramsey Jr. was charged with rape in violation of Uniform Code of Military Justice. A document previously provided to the Appeal-Democrat by Air Force officials outlined four specifications of forcible sexual acts that allegedly occurred. The victim's name was redacted. Ramsey's rank is listed as airman first class.

The Air Force began regularly publishing online court-martial results in the last few years in an effort to increase transparency. The most recent results published are from September 2016.

