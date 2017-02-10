Beale AFB deals with two dams showing weaknesses

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — Beale Air Force Base officials dealt with their own dam problems on Thursday.

Two earthen dams — Miller and Upper Blackwelder — showed signs of weakness, the base said on Twitter. The 9th Civil Engineer Squadron and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers worked to repair the problems.

The base said Upper Blackwelder was "leaking around its overflow culvert."

Repairs were working, the base said, but "heavy rains could overwhelm the repairs and lead to increased leakage and eventual failure of the dam."

A few hours later, the base issued a second tweet about Miller Dam, saying it was "also stressed and facing the possibility of failure."

Beale said there was "no immediate risk of flooding," but if the dam failed it could affect the Doolittle Gate, the munitions area and part of Hammonton-Smartsville Road.

Beale personnel were urged to "remain vigilant."

Both tweets included potential inundation maps for areas that could be impacted by rushing water.

Some areas of the base could be under as much as 3 feet of water if either dam failed, what Beale called a "potential rapid inrush of water."

Miller Dam is about 26 feet high with a 580-acre surface area. Upper Blackwelder Dam is 19 feet high with a 35-acre surface area. At maximum capacity, Miller and Upper Blackwelder store 500 acre-feet and 330 acre-feet, respectively, the base said in an email. Both dams are 55 years old.

The Army Corps of Engineers inspected both dams last March. Personnel from the 9th CES routinely conduct frequent inspections of all base dams, especially during rain events, Beale said.

Beale said the 9th CES detected the leakage at Upper Blackwelder during a routine inspection and "has pre-emptively postured equipment and material to improve the integrity of the dam should the situation change," Beale said.

The equipment included earth-moving vehicles and 200 tons of fill material: boulders, rocks and fill dirt.

"Maintenance (repairing erosion) is ongoing on a daily basis to ensure maximum structural integrity of the dam throughout the rainy season," Beale said. "Inspection frequencies have increased at both dams until water levels drop to allow increased access to discharge culverts. Measures have been taken to relieve pressure from eroded areas."

Long-term repairs will take place later this year.

©2017 the Appeal-Democrat (Marysville, Calif.)

Visit the Appeal-Democrat (Marysville, Calif.) at www.appeal-democrat.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

