Bay of Pigs veteran reflects on death of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro

Fifty-five years ago, Charles Yates, now a semi-retired dentist, was one of 39 members of the Alabama Air National Guard's 117th Tactical Reconnaissance Wing that volunteered for a secret, CIA-based attempt to overthrow Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

The infamous Bay of Pigs mission, through no fault of the airmen's own, became known as one of the country's most humiliating defeats. And, on the third and final day of the invasion, April 19, 1961, four airmen – Leo Baker, Wade Grey, Riley Shamburger and T.W. "Pete" Ray were killed.

The news of Castro's death at the age of 90 on Friday night put the invasion in the forefront of Yates' mind.

"All morning I thought about (the mission), ever since I heard (about Castro's death)," Yates, 79, said in a Saturday morning interview with AL.com.

"I am not sad he is gone," Yates said. "I think it is great for the Cuban people. It was what we wanted to do to start with. We wanted to put him out of business. Now he is."

He said he hopes Castro's death will eventually lead to democracy for the Cuban people.

Yates remarked on how Cuban immigrants in Miami are celebrating today, but Cuban residents are forced into eight days of mourning.

The Bay of Pigs invasion was a CIA-backed mission to help a group of Cuban exiles -- known as Brigade 2506 -- invade Cuba and oust Castro.

The Alabama airmen were handpicked for the mission because they were among the last to fly the World War II-era B26 bombers that the CIA planned to use in the attack. The planes were disguised with Cuban markings to make it appear that Cuban exiles had stolen them from Castro's air force.

Alabama Air National Guard Gen. Reid Foster and a representative from the CIA met with then-Alabama Gov. John Patterson in the fall of 1960. After being told that the guardsmen would be only used to train and support Cuban exiles, Patterson gave the OK for them to be involved in the mission.

Yates, a sheet-metal specialist in the guard, told AL.com in a 2010 interview that after meeting with Doster, he was fired up and ready to go on the mission. He was slated to start dental school the next fall.

''There was no doubt I was going,'' he said. ''My friends were going, and I wanted to be there.

''We all wanted to serve the United States in any way, or we wouldn't have been in the guard.''

Yates said his wife only knew that he would be going away on guard duty for a while, and he wasn't sure when he would be back.

''Nobody knew we had left the country,'' Yates said. ''And you couldn't prove who you were if you got in trouble.''

The airmen were given new names and fake IDs, and they were told to go shopping for new clothes without any U.S. labels.

Yates became Charles Yaden from Yankton, S.D.

''I didn't believe there was such a place, but there was,'' Yates says. ''I looked it up on the map.''

Roy Wilson, a flight engineer from Pinson who had flown with the Air Force in Korea, jumped at the opportunity when Doster called to recruit him.

''I was very excited because of the money,'' Wilson told AL.com in 2010. ''I made $2,850 a month, and that was good money back then. And I got $500 a mission.

''We were really soldiers of fortune, for what it amounted to,'' he adds. ''I was young then. I didn't care.''

Looking back on the invasion, Yates said four Alabama airmen died because of the actions of President John F. Kennedy.

He said Kennedy's last-minute decision to scale back the operation and not provide air support Navy carrier failed the mission and caused the loss of life.

The four airmen were killed after volunteering to fly into combat on the final day of the operation from the mission's base in Nicaragua in order to relieve exhausted Cuban air crews.

The B-26 bomber Shamburger and Gray were in was shot down over the Caribbean Sea and their bodies were never recovered. Ray and Baker crash-landed their plane after taking fire but were shot and killed by Cuban soldiers on the ground.

The remaining flight and maintenance crews returned to Birmingham from the secret CIA base in Nicaragua. They were sworn to secrecy and not allowed to speak of the mission for more than 20 years.

"Everybody was terribly upset to lose the guys," Yates said in a 2015 interview. "They were great guys. It was like losing family."

