Barrel rolls, loops and dives all part of family tradition

T-6 Texan IIs from the 479th Flying Training Group at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. line the south ramp at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas prior to their departure for their home station on Aug. 31, 2012

Sitting in the back seat of a vintage World War II T-6 Texan, the airplane’s glass bubble cockpit cover provided a eagle’s eye view Friday of the Golden Isles spreading out below us.

Then that hotshot pilot Steve Gustafson pulled the dang plane into a climb, and we were suddenly closing in on the sun beneath clear blue skies. Next thing I knew my beautiful view of the Georgia Coast switched from starboard to port. But never mind that because the sun had by then given way to a staggering overhead view of the Altamaha River.

Up? Down? Left? Right? Good luck.

Such terms seem about as useless as the concept of gravity is when you’re up here with Gustafson and the rest of the flyboys with the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team. The team’s precision execution of diamond formations, loops, barrel rolls and wing-overs will be among the featured performances during this weekend’s Wings Over Golden Isles air show at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport. Other performers include the Air Force’s vaunted F-22 Raptors Demo Team and the Navy’s world famous Blue Angels.

“We do everything the Blue Angels do, but we do it in a propeller-driven airplane,” Gustafson said after the ride.

And there is no way I would have traded this crazy tumble through the sky for a seat in one of those supersonic F-18s the Blue Angels scream around in. If you are waiting for the part in this story where the journalist recounts how frightening it was up there in Gustafson’s bird, don’t hold your breath. I had a blast. This Louisiana sky jockey’s acrobatics had me hollering all right. Hollering with pure, exhilarating joy.

Not that I can brag about it. You might say such airborne hi-jinks just run in the family. Besides, I took someone special up there with me Friday. No way was I letting him down.

Back during World War II, Kenneth Wilson Hobbs of Moultrie earned his Navy wings in a T-6 just like this one. My dad went on to fly the TBM torpedo bomber off of air craft carriers. Mercifully, the war ended shortly after he completed training. He went to Auburn on the G.I. Bill, became an engineer, met my Momma and never flew again.

But my connections to the T6 hardly end there. As Gustafson will tell you, there was no way to become a pilot in any branch of the military during WWII without first learning to fly one of these versatile little planes. One of the men who taught eager young cadets to fly the Texan at Pensacola Naval Air Station was William “Billy” Wilkinson. He was my Momma’s big brother, a sharp young man from a Mississippi hamlet that hugged the river’s levee.

Sadly, Uncle Billy died serving his country when he came down too hard in a fog and crashed a T6 on the runway after having gone up to check weather conditions.

“Back then they didn’t have the kind of technology to prevent something like Uncle Billy’s death,” said Bill Underhill, Mamma’s nephew and a first cousin to me.

Cousin Bill is the next link in the family flight tradition. He is now owner of Underhill Aviation in Shreveport, La., where he flies oil tycoons and such around the country in a Lear jet. But back in the day, he dusted Mississippi cotton crops in an open cockpit Ag Cat barnstormer.

I was about 11 years old the first time I ever flew, back in the 1970s, when Cousin Bill took me up in his Ag Cat over a Mississippi cotton field. Mamma had one of her legendary conniption fits when Bill flew beneath a roadside power line with me in the front seat, screaming for more.

That Ag Cat was powered by the same 1340 Pratt & Whitney 600 horsepower engine that flies the Texan, Bill pointed out to me during our phone conversation Thursday. My older brother Tommy knew that old crop duster’s engine well. Cousin Bill gave Tommy his first mechanic’s job after he graduated from Alabama Aviation and Technical College.

Tommy was still working on Cousin Bill’s planes and keeping private jet pilots throughout the Ark-La-Tex region airborne when he died of a heart attack in 2012. Tommy was the best aviation mechanic you could hope to find, just like Cousin Bill is the best Lear pilot there is. You can take Cousin Bill’s word for it on both accounts.

“I miss him every day,” Bill said of Tommy. “If he told me a cardboard box could fly, I would get in it and try to take off.”

Then there is Bill’s nephew, George Moore. He once flew for the Red Baron Pizza stunt team. George is still barnstorming around the country today, posting pics from his travels on Facebook. And, of course, Bill’s son Aubrey also flies for the Underhill family business.

When I told Bill the name of the group that was taking me up on the media flight, he did not miss a beat. Bill said I should check the roster to see if a gentleman named Steve Gustafson is on there. Yep, sure is.

Bill was well-acquainted with the late Merle Gustafson, Steve’s father and a legend in aviation circles. So when they rolled me and a few other media types out onto the runway for our flight, it felt like I already knew Steve. His father acquired the Texan we went up in before Steve was even born. Steve has been flying it since he was in high school.

He has flown more than 70 types of aircraft and logged many thousands of hours of airtime. But he has a soft spot for the historic and trusty Texan. Its tricky tail rudder flaps and weight-to-horsepower ratio was such that mastering the skies in it made the pilot ready for any craft the military deemed you fit to fly, Gustafson said.

And Aeroshell’s Texans are no mere replicas of the era. “The thing you need to understand is that every one of these planes served our country and trained pilots to fly,” he said. “That’s what you’re seeing — planes that served America’s greatest generation.”

Young men like Kenneth Wilson Hobbs. There is not a day that goes by that I do not think of him. He died of cancer in 1986. Any aspect of my character that might be seen with favor is a direct result of his example.

I do not recall exactly when Mamma decided to pass Dad’s Navy wings on to me, but I remain grateful for the trust. I showed Dad’s wings to Steve before we took off. They were in my right hand when we touched back down.

“Looks like your Dad got to go up in the Texan again,” Steve said.

———

©2017 The Brunswick News (Brunswick, Ga.)

Visit The Brunswick News at www.thebrunswicknews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

