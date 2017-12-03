Authorities investigating airman found dead at Altus AFB

ALTUS, Okla. — Authorities in Altus are investigating after a U.S. Air Force airman was found dead inside a residence at Altus Air Force Base.

Security forces at the southwestern Oklahoma base as well as the Altus Police Department responded after an airman assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing was found dead at about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Details about the investigation, including the identity of the airman, have not been released. Telephone calls by The Associated Press to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy and the public affairs office at the base were not immediately returned.

Among other functions, the Air Force base provides training programs for the C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft and the KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft for thousands of flight crew and aircraft maintenance students each year.