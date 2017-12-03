Authorities investigating airman found dead at Altus AFB
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 3, 2017
ALTUS, Okla. — Authorities in Altus are investigating after a U.S. Air Force airman was found dead inside a residence at Altus Air Force Base.
Security forces at the southwestern Oklahoma base as well as the Altus Police Department responded after an airman assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing was found dead at about 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Details about the investigation, including the identity of the airman, have not been released. Telephone calls by The Associated Press to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy and the public affairs office at the base were not immediately returned.
Among other functions, the Air Force base provides training programs for the C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft and the KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft for thousands of flight crew and aircraft maintenance students each year.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US, South Korea begin biggest-ever combined air force exercise
Base worker sentenced to life with hard labor for slaying of Okinawan woman
Bonn exhibit lifts veil on collection of works looted by the Nazis
Army honors 6 soldiers who rescued crew in helicopter fire
Kidnapped Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek worker died of 'undetermined trauma'
Police: Woman faked birth of son to collect veteran benefits