Austin, Colorado Springs among best cities for veterans to live, study says

Austin, Texas and Colorado Springs, Colo. are the top two best places for veterans to live, according to a recent study.

The list of the best cities for veterans was released by personal finance website WalletHub.

The report compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 17 metrics, including share of military skill-related jobs, affordable housing, veteran unemployment rate, veteran income growth, number of veterans in poverty, fewest homeless veterans, highest veteran population, availability of VA health facilities and more.

The top 10 best cities for veterans, according to the report, are, in order: Austin, Texas; Colorado Springs, Co.; Virginia Beach, Va.; Raleigh; Plano, Texas; Tampa, Fla.; Fremont, Calif.; Seattle, Wash.; San Diego, Calif.; and Boise, Idaho.

The report was compiled using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Council for Community and Economic Research, Department of Veterans Affairs and more.

