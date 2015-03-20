Austal to benefit after US Navy asks for dozens of new ships

In a January 9, 2012 file photo, the littoral combat ship Pre-Commissioning Unit Coronado is rolled out at the Austal USA assembly bay in preparation for its christening a few days later.

Alabama-based defense shipbuilder Austal was given a boost Friday morning after the U.S. Navy announced that it would aim to expand its fleet from 308 ships to 355, one of the largest expansions in the last 30 years.

The Force Structure Assessment (FSA), as the plan is known, called for the Pentagon to ensure the Navy received 52 Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) rather than the reduced amount of 40 that outgoing Secretary of Defense Ash Carter ordered in a Dec. 2015 memo to the Navy.

Congressman. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.) said in a statement that the Navy was correct in asking for a 355-ship fleet given the buildup of other country's navies.

"The evolving threat environment coupled with the buildup of other navies around the world is a clear indication that we must rebuild and upgrade our fleet," said Byrne.

"I am especially pleased to see the Navy reaffirm the need for 52 Littoral Combat Ships, which are critically important to our efforts in the Pacific and around the globe" he added. "I stand ready to work with the incoming Trump Administration to provide the Navy with the resources they need to deter aggression, maintain the flow of commerce, and defend our nation."

The scope of the increase even goes beyond military plans laid out by president-elect Donald Trump who wanted to increase the fleet size to 350.

The projected increase in ships comes amid a proposed series of cutbacks to the Navy's budget that are contained in the 2017 defense budget, a manifestation of budgetary constraints, also known as sequestration, that had capped military spending since 2011. Those caps are expected to be lifted under a Trump presidency and a Congress dominated by Republicans.

The Pentagon had told the Navy that it needed to make $17 billion worth of cuts that would have predominately hit the service's shipbuilding budget and possibly reduced the amount of ships scheduled to be built at Austal's manufacturing plant in Mobile, Alabama.

Despite previous manufacturing setbacks, engine problems and criticism's from members of Congress over the value and performance of the LCS, Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said in a statement that Austal was pleased with the FSA announcement and would continue to offer affordable ships to the U.S. taxpayer.

"Austal is happy to see the Navy's Force Structure Assessment continues to show confidence in the shipbuilding industrial base to provide a robust and capable Navy in these challenging times," said Perciavalle. "The Navy's continued confidence in maintaining 52 Small Surface Combatants demonstrates the need for smaller capable and affordable warships. Austal will continue to focus on what we can control, and that's building highly capable and flexible ships at an affordable cost to the taxpayer."

Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said in a statement Friday morning that the FSA was only one part of a plan that would help the U.S. Navy move forward and compete with the ever-advanced and expanding fleets of Russia and China. "As we evaluate the options presented in these studies and move to include them in our plans for tomorrow's Navy," Mabus said. "This FSA will need to be updated to reflect those changes that are determined to be most beneficial to meeting the Navy's missions of the future."

In total, the FSA asked for one more aircraft carrier, 16 more large surface combatants and 18 more attack submarines over the current FSA. The plan also calls for four more amphibious warfare ships, three more expeditionary support bases and five more support ships, according to a Defense News report Friday.

The FSA request also calls for an increase in uniformed personnel, raising the number from 324,000 to as much as 350,000.

A Navy Spokesman said in a statement that "additional studies will be needed to address the number of personnel needed for the increased force size."

