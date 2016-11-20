Attack submarine USS Dallas to return to Connecticut port
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 20, 2016
GROTON, Conn. — One of the Navy's oldest attack submarines is returning to its Connecticut homeport after a deployment to the Middle East.
The USS Dallas traveled more than 42,000 miles on a tour that included port stops in Oman, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Scotland and France.
The Los Angeles-class submarine is expected back at Naval Submarine Base New London on Tuesday.
The submarine was commissioned in July 1981. The vessel is 362 feet long and has a crew of roughly 15 officers and 117 enlisted Sailors.
