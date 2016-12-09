As defense bill heads to Obama, so does mandate of USA-made footwear in military

PORTLAND, Maine — A provision to require the Department of Defense to provide military recruits with American-made shoes will go to President Barack Obama for signature.

The U.S. Senate has passed the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes the provision. Supporters say the change subjects footwear to the Berry Amendment, which requires the defense department to give preference to American products.

Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent, says the provision will be implemented over the course of the next two years. He says it's a victory for American manufacturing jobs, such as those in his state.

The provision is not without critics. Rep. Mark Sanford, a South Carolina Republican, has said the change limits the free market and impinges on the recruits' personal preference of footwear.