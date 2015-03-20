Army Volunteer Corps has new home at Fort Bliss

The Army Volunteer Corps has moved into a new home and is now located with a couple of related programs that are geared toward helping military spouses and families.

The volunteer program recently moved into the Family Resilience Center at 250 Club Road after being housed in the main Army Community Service building on Ricker Road.

“It is the right fit for us,” said Tephanie Hopper, who has managed the Army Volunteer Corps at Fort Bliss for the past 11 years.

This program recruits and places volunteers throughout the Fort Bliss and El Paso communities. It has about 2,000 active volunteers, but more are always needed, Hopper said.

“If we didn’t have volunteers, there are a lot of things that wouldn’t take place on post and would fall through the cracks, like our youth sports programs,” Hopper said.

Hopper now manages two other programs and collectively they are known as the A Programs because they all begin with the letter A.

The other two programs — Army Family Team Building and the Army Family Action Plan — also are located at the Family Resilience Center.

The center once housed the Officers Club but went through extensive renovations and opened in its new role in 2011. It is designed to have an inviting, homelike feel to it.

Army Family Team Building offers free courses for service members, spouses, family members and civilians. Its three core classes, which can last from two to three days, cover basic military knowledge, personal growth and resiliency, and leadership development.

New spouses are encouraged to take the military knowledge course, which serves as a primer on military culture, customs, chain of command and acronyms, things that soldiers learn during basic training, Hopper said.

The team building program also offers some specialized three-hour courses. One of the key ones is called, “I Married A Soldier. Now What?”

This class can serve as a crash course for newly married military spouses who don’t know what to expect, said Hopper, who previously served as an Army sergeant. The course also is offered in Spanish.

The final program that is now under Hopper’s guidance is the Army Family Action Plan.

This program offers a way for service members, family members, Department of Defense civilian employees and military retirees to make suggestions or voice concerns on quality-of-life issues at Fort Bliss and throughout the Army, Hopper said.

Suggestions and feedback can be submitted online at bliss.armymwr.com (search for Army Family Action Plan).

“If you want a change to happen in the Army, this is where to voice it,” Hopper said.

Antonea Evans, a program educator for Army Family Team Building, said it is great to have the three A Programs together in the same building.

“All have a symbiosis where they work closely together,” Evans said. “It’s good to be together in one location.”

