Army veteran, Team RWB founder helps students stay positive

David Gilchrist is standing in an imaginary car, his hands gripped around a wheel that no one else in the room can see, his face snarled into an expression of exaggerated rage.

Tires screech. But the sound comes from Gilchrist as his turns to look at an imaginary motorist before pounding his fists on an imaginary horn.

All around him, in the middle of Gilchrist's classroom at New Century International Middle School, children laugh. Gilchrist nods his head, and his look of rage relaxes into a big grin.

"I've got to control myself," he explained, getting into the crux of the morning's lesson.

Self-control is doing something you don't want to do, he said. It's not talking or disrupting a class. It's not disrespecting parents or teachers.

And it's not getting mad in traffic.

"It's difficult to exercise self-control," Gilchrist said. "I deal with it. Grown-ups deal with it. Teenagers deal with it."

Across New Century, similar lessons are helping to start the day for the school's roughly 400 students, although they don't all come with the theatrics of Gilchrist's one-man act.

New Century is one of several schools in North Carolina embracing a program called the Positivity Project. The program was created by a former Fort Bragg soldier best known for his role in creating a nationwide organization that builds bonds between troops, veterans and civilians in their local communities.

That organization - Team Red, White & Blue, or Team RWB for short - reached 100,000 members worldwide last year.

Mike Erwin, a former 3rd Special Forces Group soldier who founded the organization in 2010, is still involved with Team RWB. But these days, he is focused on the Positivity Project, which he co-founded with another Army veteran, Jeff Bryan.

Steeped in the principals of positive psychology - or the study of what makes life worth living - the Positivity Project is a free program that provides educators with resources to teach children in kindergarten through eighth grade how to identity, appreciate and articulate character strengths in themselves and others.

"We empower teachers to help their students build positive and enduring habits," an organizational FAQ states. "Students emerge with enhanced self-confidence and relationships - thereby cultivating a stronger sense of community at the classroom level and fostering a culture of character across the schools."

The seed for the Positivity Project was planted while Erwin, fresh off an Afghanistan deployment with the 3rd Special Forces Group, was attending graduate school in Michigan and studying positive psychology.

The discipline focuses on 24 character strengths, including bravery, fairness, kindness, love, perseverance, teamwork, leadership and integrity.

Erwin saw parallels between those strengths and the Army's core values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage.

The Army recognizes that those values can help prepare soldiers for trauma, he said.

"The military has said mental resilience is something that's important to respond to trauma, but also for the long term," he said.

The Army tries to inoculate its troops to prepare them for the stresses to come, he added.

So Erwin wondered, why not do the same thing for children? Especially those with military ties, who have to cope with the stresses of making new friends amid repeated family moves.

At the same time, the Positivity Project's approach is more broad than the Army's.

"The military tends to emphasize certain character strengths more than others. The military's focus boils down to their values," Erwin said. "Our message, and the big thing we drive, is that all 24 of the traits matter."

"The idea is character is really deep," he added. "Every person walking, every person alive has each of these character strengths."

The Positivity Project hopes to teach children how to spot positive traits in themselves and others and teach them the vocabulary to talk about and understand those traits.

The focus, Erwin said, is always on others. That's because positive psychology research shows that building better relationships and helping others is the "most reliable path to living a happy and meaningful life."

The program has simplified that sentiment into its motto: Other people matter.

"It gives you the language to be able to connect with people," Erwin said. "They know how to identify the good in other people."

Erwin is quick to note that the Positivity Project does not provide a curriculum. And it's much more than a "word of the day."

Instead, it sets a calendar focusing on one of the 24 character strengths each one to two weeks and provides resources - kid-friendly definitions, quotes, examples, videos and journal prompts - to teachers and school officials.

The strengths often coincide with holidays or events to help the schools connect them to the outside world.

For instance, humor may coincide with April Fool's Day, hope with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, gratitude with Thanksgiving, love with Valentine's Day and bravery with Veterans Day.

It's largely up to partner schools to decide how best to implement the program, Erwin said.

He said schools are asked to dedicate at least 10 minutes a day, four-days a week, to lessons on that week's strengths.

"The success is rooted in consistency of daily classroom instruction," Erwin said.

The most successful schools, he said, integrate the strengths into the culture in the school.

"You reinforce that character strength throughout the week," Erwin said. "And then you build on it."

New Century International Middle School, off Century Circle in southwest Fayetteville, is one of the schools "doing it right."

Principal Lavette C. McMillan said the school was introduced to the program by a parent of a student. But the school almost didn't participate.

McMillan said officials weren't able to attend a training event in New York.

Then Erwin, who lives in Pinehurst, jumped in.

McMillan said he told the school that he would come to them.

Erwin visited the school before the current academic year to explain the program's methods and goals.

"He really sold my staff," McMillan said. "It was the simplicity of it. There was nothing foreign or outlandish. It was something the kids can understand. We didn't need to reinvent the wheel, just implement it."

Erwin's enthusiasm was infectious, she said.

"He felt so strongly about it all, and the faculty embraces it, too," McMillan said. "We're taking it on together."

New Century goes beyond the 10 minutes the Positivity Project asks for.

Every day, a morning news program run by students - the Titan Morning News Team - includes a short segment on the weekly character strength, mixed between announcements for basketball games, yearbook purchases and other school events.

McMillan sits in on the broadcasts and reads a list of students who have exemplified character strengths the school has already learned.

Teachers recognize kids for cleaning up hallways, helping others and being respectful in class.

Those students are allowed out of class in the morning to meet McMillan at her office. There, she gives them praise and a piece of candy.

After the broadcast, the lessons don't end.

McMillan said that during a 25-minute home room, teachers spend about 20 minutes each day on their Positivity Project lessons. And it doesn't stop there.

Teachers are encouraged to connect the weekly strength to their daily lessons, regardless of the subject.

"It becomes second nature," McMillan said. "We make this a big part of what we do."

That includes discipline.

When students get in trouble, teachers don't focus on what they did. Instead, they focus on what they didn't do.

"What character strength did you not exemplify?" McMillan said, by way of example. "We're pushing appropriate behaviors, not focusing on the negative."

And the efforts are paying off.

According to officials, disciplinary problems at the school have dropped dramatically since program was adopted.

The students have bought in, McMillan said, in part, because the teachers also have embraced positive psychology.

Amid the administrative offices, McMillan shows off a staff shout-out board. Here, the praise is shared from one staff member to the other.

"We model and practice what we preach," she said. "We live and breath it."

McMillan said she believes the school's success comes because it has made the Positivity Project a part of its culture, not just something for students.

"If we think it's important for the kids, we should think it's important for us," she said.

Erwin left active duty several years ago, but he continues to serve in the Army Reserves and has been a busy man.

In addition to Team RWB and the Positivity Project, he has co-authored a book on leadership, "Lead Yourself First: Inspiring Leadership Through Solitude," which is set to be released by Bloomsbury in June.

He also maintains relationships with several military units, routinely visiting troops to speak on leadership and positive psychology.

After starting with one pilot school - Morgan Road Elementary in Liverpool, New York - during the 2015-16 academic year, Erwin said the Positivity Project has grown to include a little more than 30 partner schools this year, with participants in New York, Ohio, Florida, Virginia and North Carolina - including schools in Wake, Moore, Hoke and Cumberland counties.

And next year, he said more than 200 schools are expected to participate.

"It's been going extremely well," he said.

By 2020, the Positivity Project expects it will have reached more than a million students and tens of thousands of educators.

And his experiences with Team RWB is helping him manage that growth, he said.

Team RWB grew too fast, without a clear focus, Erwin said. The organization had to take a step back and refocus to become the organization it is today.

Based on that, Erwin said the Positivity Project is taking a more balanced approach to growth.

"I made some mistakes that I've learned from," he said. "We can't just grow. We need qualifications. We need to ensure people want it, that it stays consistent with our foundation."

But while Team RWB has been a huge success, Erwin said the goals for the Positivity Project are even larger.

"When we started RWB the initial mission was running and races," he said. "We wanted to raise awareness and money to support wounded warriors."

"We thought very small. We were not thinking very big," he said.

Team RWB now has a broader mission, providing a network of support and connecting veterans and others to the community.

"The Positivity Project, from day one of the organization, we've been thinking big, thinking transformational," Erwin said. "We're onto something big here."

