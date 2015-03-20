Army veteran sentenced in fatal overdose, stabbing cases

GREENSBURG, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — A former Army infantryman on Friday told two Westmoreland County judges that a drug addiction he developed after he was refused treatment at veterans hospitals led him to a role in selling heroin that caused a friend's death and to nearly kill a man in a bar fight.

“Everywhere I went, I was turned away,” Ryan Paul said in explaining how his addiction festered and resulted in a series of arrests in 2014.

Judge Rita Hathaway sentenced Paul, 28, of Delmont to serve seven to 20 years in prison for the April 2014 attack in which Matthew Gardone, 33, of Delmont was stabbed in the neck with a knife outside a Murrysville bar.

Paul also received a concurrent five-to-10-year prison term from Judge Meagan Bilik DeFazio for selling heroin used in the February 2014 fatal overdose of Joshua Perne, 24, in a Delmont apartment he shared with his girlfriend.

Because the sentence was concurrent, Paul will not serve additional time for the drug-related homicide count.

“This case is a complete tragedy on every side of it,” Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar said of the Perne drug overdose. “During that period in 2014, (Paul) was a menace.”

Paul previously pleaded guilty to a charge of drug delivery resulting in death and served as a key prosecution witness during a trial last month of co-defendant Lisa Kaciubij. The prosecution contended Paul sold drugs to Kaciubij, who in turn gave the heroin to Perne and then refused to get him medical help after he overdosed.

Kaciubij, 41, was found not guilty of drug delivery resulted in death but convicted of lesser drug charges.

Trial testimony revealed Paul aided Kaciubij in cleaning drug paraphernalia in the apartment in the hours after Perne overdosed and that neither called for medical help for him.

Paul eventually left the apartment and went to the movies, Lazar said.

Perne's family members pleaded with Bilik-DeFazio to impose a harsh sentence against Paul.

“Please do not allow this to happen to another family,” said his father, Randy Perne.

Defense attorney Steven Townsend asked both judges to consider Paul's troubled past, which included being wounded while serving in Afghanistan. Townsend said Paul returned home with post-traumatic stress disorder and a drug addiction that stemmed from treatment for injuries sustained while serving in the Army. That addiction intensified after Paul was refused treatment by the veterans hospital, Townsend said.

Hathaway, who presided over the knife attack case in which a jury convicted Paul of aggravated assault in late 2015, said his past didn't mitigate his actions. She noted that the attack against Gardone occurred while Paul was free on bail after being arrested for retail thefts and had spent two weeks in a drug treatment program. The knife attack occurred two months after Perne overdosed, the judge observed.

“Thank you for your service to our country, Mr. Paul. But unfortunately you became addicted, and that is a problem, but it is not a problem I can address today. That is a society problem,” Hathaway said. “What really troubles me is you were on bail in those cases ... and a person died. How do you wrap your head around that?”

