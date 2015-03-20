Army veteran Sen. Jack Reed installed as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Tribune News Service) — The U.S. Senate’s unanimous consent to an organizing resolution for the 117th Congress has installed U.S. Sen. Jack Reed as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Reed is a West Point graduate who served 12 years as an Army officer. The former paratrooper is a veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division.

He is the first Rhode Islander to chair the committee, which oversees the U.S. Department of Defense, including all military services operating in domains that range from sea and air to space and cyberspace. The panel’s oversight also encompasses all agencies within the department.

“I am honored to lead this committee,” Reed said in a news release Wednesday. “I hope to match the sacrifice and commitment of our service men and women and be worthy of the trust that the people of Rhode Island have placed in me.”

Reed said he strives to put the needs and security of the country first. The work of the committee must be as agile as the work of the military, he said.

“We must,” he said, “be able to adapt to the unique circumstances we are facing amidst a pandemic while meeting urgent and evolving national security challenges.”

