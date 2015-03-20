Army veteran's ex-husband suspected of murder in her disappearance

A missing person poster asks for the public's help in finding Julia Jacobson, a 37-year-old retired Army captain missing since Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. According to a report on Tuesday, Oct. 17, authorities say Jacobson is now presumed dead and her ex-husband has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

SAN DIEGO (Tribune News Service) — The ex-husband of a San Diego Army veteran reported missing in September and now presumed dead has been arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities said.

Dalen Larry Ware was taken into custody at his home in Phoenix Friday in connection with the presumed slaying of Julia Jacobson, 37. Her remains have not been found, according to police in Ontario, where she was last spotted.

In a post published Monday on a Facebook page dedicated to finding Jacobson, her family mourned her and thanked people for their “incredible outpouring of love and support.”

“Words cannot express the pain and anguish our family has endured since our beloved sister and daughter Julia Jacobson went missing,” her family wrote. “Even though Julia’s physical presence may be gone and taken from us far too soon, her capacity for love, inspirational spirit and laughter will live forever in the hearts and minds of all those that knew and loved her.”

Jacobson worked for a 7-Eleven corporate office and was an Army veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq, her friends said.

She was seen at a 7-Eleven in San Diego about 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 and then — for the last time — around 8 p.m. the same day in Ontario, police and family said. That night, about 9:30 p.m., a friend received a text message from her cellphone saying she was in the Palm Springs area and planned to travel to Big Bear.

Her wheaten terrier named Boogie also vanished.

Jacobson’s SUV — which was spotted in Ontario the day she was last seen — was was found abandoned five days later, on Sept. 7, on Monroe Avenue in North Park, not far from her home in Normal Heights, police in San Diego and Ontario said. The vehicle was unlocked, with the keys inside and the windows rolled down, according to posts on the Facebook page about her disappearance.

Ontario police said forensic evidence in Jacobson’s white Chevrolet Equinox led detectives to believe she was killed. Investigators declined to say what kind of evidence and did not disclose a motive.

San Diego and Ontario police detectives presented their case to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and later obtained an arrest warrant for Ware, who was identified by Ontario police as Jacobson’s ex-husband.

He is expected to be taken to San Bernardino County this week and charged with murder, police said.

david.hernandez@sduniontribune.com

©2017 The San Diego Union-Tribune

Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

