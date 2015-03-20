Army veteran denied ride outside Austin VA clinic because of service dog

An Austin woman was denied a ride after leaving the city's Veterans Affairs clinic because a driver from a ride-hailing company objected to her service dog.

Lynn Krug, an Army veteran, said she and her dog, a Chihuahua named Amigo, saw their driver from the company Fasten pull up in front of the clinic Wednesday, KXAN-TV reported.

"She just rolled down her window and said, 'Nope,'" Krug said. When Krug asked why, the woman pointed at Amigo and said, "Because of her."

Krug said the woman then drove off. She was able to request another ride through Fasten, and that driver said it's against company policy to refuse passengers with service animals.

"There were a whole bunch of people all around me, so it was kind of embarrassing," Krug said of the incident.

In a statement to KXAN, Fasten said that its policy is to follow the law and allow service animals.

"We are aware of what happened today and have temporarily suspended the driver involved from our platform in order to reiterate our policies concerning service animals with them," the company said.

Austin passed a contentious ordinance in 2015 aimed at regulating ride-hailing services that includes protections for disabled passengers.

"Service animals must be reasonably accommodated by [Transportation Network Company] drivers," the ordinance says. "If a service animal cannot be reasonably accommodated by a driver, the TNC must identify an alternative transportation arrangement for the passenger and service animal."

It also says such companies cannot refuse a passenger based on his or her "use of a support animal."

Uber and Lyft pulled out of Austin after the ordinance was upheld in a May election. The companies mainly objected to the requirement that drivers undergo fingerprint background checks.

Krug told KXAN that she wasn't used to having this sort of issue in Austin.

"Eight years ago when I first started using [Amigo], it was less common to see people with service animals that didn't look like they were visually impaired or hearing impaired and I would run into different situations," she said. "But you know that's been years, so running into a problem like this was a little surprising."

