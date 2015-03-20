Army vet who faked blindness for benefits pleads guilty

An Army veteran from rural Reno County, Kansas pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that he pretended to be blind in order to collect more than $70,000 in federal benefits, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Billy J. Alumbaugh, 62, of Turon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, the release said. His ex-wife, Debra K. Alumbaugh, 58, also of Turon, pleaded guilty to a charge related to the concealment of the crime.

According to his plea, Billy Alumbaugh admitted to receiving monthly pension benefits by claiming that he was blind and needed assistance to perform routine activities.

In fact, he was able to drive and engage in other routine activities without assistance. His wife accompanied him to medical visits in which they pretended he was blind and needed her assistance.

An indictment that was unsealed in March stated that Alumbaugh made periodic trips to the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, where staff members were unable to identify any medical reasons for his lack of vision.

While receiving supplemental assistance from 2009 to 2016, according to the indictment, Alumbaugh maintained a Kansas driver’s license that did not require corrective lenses and drove his car routinely.

In October, according to the indictment, Billy Alumbaugh was seen with his ex-wife arriving at the VA hospital in Wichita. Debra Alumbaugh was seen driving the car the pair arrived in and went on to help Billy Alumbaugh out of the car and into the complex.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 6. Billy Alumbaugh faces up to five years in federal prison and restitution of about $70,800, Beall said. Both parties have agreed to recommend that Debra Alumbaugh be sentenced to one year of probation and a $1,000 fine.

