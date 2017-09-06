Army vet sentenced for faking blindness to get benefits
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 6, 2017
WICHITA, Kan. — An Army veteran from Reno County was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $70,000 in restitution for benefits he received by pretending to be blind.
U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said 62-year-old Billy J. Alumbaugh, of Turon, was sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to defraud the government.
His ex-wife, 52-year-old Debra Alumbaugh, also of Turon, was sentenced to a year on probation for helping with the scheme.
While pleading guilty in June, Alumbaugh admitted he told the Veterans Administration that he was blind and homebound in order to receive monthly pension benefits. In fact, he was able to drive and engage in other routine activities without assistance.
His wife accompanied him to medical visits, where they pretended he was blind and depended on her for help.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump signs $3.9 billion VA funding bill to avert crisis for Choice program
Thousands flee as Iraq steps up airstrikes on ISIS-held town
Marines help Afghan forces clear insurgents from Helmand district
Mattis to US troops: 'Hold the line,' illustrate selflessness and respect
Can Trump actually shut down the government over wall funding?
Police: Huge WWII-era bomb successfully defused in Frankfurt