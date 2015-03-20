Army vet killed in Portland stabbing attack vowed not to stand on the sidelines

Rick Best, an Army veteran whose military career spanned 23 years, was described himself as a proud father who cared deeply for his wife, his four children and his community. He was one of two men killed during a brutal attack in Portland, Ore.

When Rick Best ran unsuccessfully for Clackamas County, Ore. commissioner in 2014, his campaign literature offered a glimpse of who he was.

On his bare-bones website, voteforthebest.org, he described himself as a proud father who cared deeply for his wife, his four children and his community.

If elected, he said, he would follow the Army Non-Commissioned Officer's creed, which he followed during a military career that spanned 23 years.

He promised never to use his position for his own profit or to put his personal safety ahead of others.

He promised not to compromise his moral courage.

He promised not to stand on the sidelines.

"Together," he said, "we can make a difference."

Those who knew Best, 53, one of two people killed in last week's brutal stabbing attack on the MAX, say those values defined him. They described him as an expressive, upbeat, caring person, always willing to put others first. They said they weren't surprised he stepped forward when he saw two girls on the train being harassed.

Donald Izzo, who served with Best in West Germany in the late 1980s, remembered his former roommate as "one of the most polite and conscientious persons I've met in my whole life."

They patrolled the Berlin Wall, a prestigious job that gave them an up-close look at history. They were there when the wall came down in 1989.

"He was always with a smile on his face, always willing to help," Izzo said. "God got an angel as far as I'm concerned."

When Best attended Vocational Village High School in Portland, he stood out, said his former English teacher, Ellin Johnson. "He was a gentle soul," she said. "There was a purity. Rick was pure. He lived up to his name then and now."

In the city's 1900 Building, Best worked the last two years as a technician with the Bureau of Development Services, stewarding construction plans through permitting. A colleague, Natalie Luttrell, said Best was universally loved and always willing to help.

He would often wheel around a cart full of rolled-up plans – new construction, remodels, ADUs – that needed Luttrell's sign-off.

And he'd always stop for a word, to talk about his family, about life. He told her about the Disney trip he planned and the outfit his daughter was picking to meet Mickey Mouse. He described the greenhouse project, the dragon fruit he grew.

"He'd really stop," Luttrell said. "You always felt better because he was willing to put that time in. He just was always happy and full of life."

The last time she saw Best, two days before the attack, he told her he'd applied for another city technician job. He wasn't sure if he'd get the position, he said, but if he did, he would join her team and they would work closely together.

Luttrell remembered thinking: It'd be great to have him on my team.

Gary Richards, another coworker, said Best once described trying to de-escalate a confrontation while he was out shopping. A woman in line had suddenly become so irate and impatient that police came.

Richards said Best had responded calmly, telling the woman: "Let's talk about this, let's go outside, let's calm down." He'd asked her: How can I help you?

"Rick personally was one of those guys – when you met him, you liked him," Richards said. "He was honest, straightforward and always had a smile and positive mindset."

Richards and Best occasionally rode the commuter train together. They didn't typically leave work at the same time, but on Friday, they did.

As they left work, Best told Richards that he and his wife were thinking about buying a new house.

Before they got out of the building, Richards stopped to talk to someone else. Best went on ahead.

Have a good weekend, Richards told him.

And Best continued toward the Green Line train, toward Happy Valley, toward home.

