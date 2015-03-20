Army vet, first African American to serve as Philadelphia's fire commissioner dies

PHILADELPHIA (Tribune News Service) — Harold B. Hairston, 76, Philadelphia's first African American fire commissioner, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, at his West Mount Airy home. Circumstances of his death were not available late Tuesday.

Commissioner Hairston was appointed head of the Fire Department in 1992 by Mayor Ed Rendell and served for 12 years until he retired in 2004.

Mayor Kenney issued this statement: "I'm deeply saddened by the news of Commissioner Hairston's passing. He was a dedicated firefighter and an outstanding commissioner. He left a lasting impact on the department and our city. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

His career with the Fire Department spanned 40 years. He joined the department in 1964 after completing a three-year tour of duty in the Army that included an assignment at West Point as a weapons instructor. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1971 and captain in 1978. He was appointed battalion chief in 1981 and deputy chief in 1986. He received two unit citations for lifesaving rescues.

In 2003, he was named Fire Chief of the Year by the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs and Fire Official of the Year by the National Fire and Burglar Alarm Association.

He oversaw the nation's fifth-largest fire department with 2,500 employees.

His time as commissioner was marked by a contentious relationship with the firefighters' union, especially over cuts to the department's budget ordered by Mayor John F. Street.

Under his leadership, fire deaths declined and the average response time improved.

But he faced complaints about the treatment of women and minorities in the department, as well as of his management style, which some called harsh and unfair.

He also clashed with the union over the extent of hepatitis C infections among firefighters and paramedics.

In public, the commissioner was highly recognizable with his distinctive Kangol caps. His speech retained a southern drawl that dated to his childhood in North Carolina.

After he retired, Commissioner Hairston joined CBS3 as an on-air consultant specializing in issues involving first responders, terrorism, and fire safety.

He served on the boards of the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania, the Delaware Valley Burn Foundation, the Police Athletic League, the Variety Club of the Delaware Valley, and the Dad Vail Regatta.

Adam Thiel, the current fire commissioner and the first non-Philadelphian named to the post, recalled this year getting a call from Commissioner Hairston after he was named to the job.

"When I was coming up, Commissioner Hairston was one of the greats, a legend in our business," said Thiel, a former deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security in Virginia.

