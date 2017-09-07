Army vet accused of threatening Veterans Administration

SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old wounded retired soldier arrested by FBI agents in San Antonio is accused of threatening to kill Veterans Administration workers and posting online threats to blow up an agency building.

Federal prosecutors say Walter Steven Crosley told a VA nurse in June that he "may be the next guy that takes y'all out" and posted videos online threatening to destroy the VA facility in Kerrville.

Authorities say Crosley, from Lakehills, about 30 miles northwest of San Antonio, spent 13 years in the Army. He was wounded in 2005 in Iraq by an exploding improvised bomb, received a 100 percent service-related disability in 2013 and has been treated at the Kerrville VA Medical Center.

Crosley made an initial appearance Thursday in federal court in San Antonio and remains in custody.