Army Special Operations Command honors 7 soldiers at Memorial Wall

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — One by one the names were called.

And after each, the toll of a bell.

Maj. Andrew Byers.

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Gloyer.

Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Lewellen.

Staff Sgt. Kevin McEnroe.

Staff Sgt. James Moriarty.

Staff Sgt. Adam Thomas.

Staff Sgt. Matthew Thompson.

Outside the U.S. Army Special Operations Command headquarters on Fort Bragg, officials honored each soldier for his sacrifice to the nation over the past year.

Byers, Gloyer, Thomas and Thompson died of wounds received in combat in Afghanistan. Thomas, Byers and Gloyer served with the 10th Special Forces Group. Thompson served with the 1st Special Forces Group.

Lewellen, McEnroe and Moriarty died after an attack in Jordan. They were each part of the 5th Special Forces Group.

On Thursday, their names were officially added to the USASOC Memorial Wall — an expanse that includes the names of more than 1,200 special operations soldiers who have been killed in combat since the Korean War.

“The roll of honor reflected on this wall includes recipients of 12 Medals of Honor, over 100 Distinguished Service or Distinguished Flying Crosses, more than 800 Silver Stars and numerous other awards for valor and service,” said Lt. Gen. Kenneth E. Tovo, commander of USASOC. “Though there are many heroes on the wall. It is not a monument to heroism. It is a tribute to sacrifice.”

“It honors the incredible sacrifice of 1,206 Army special operators,” the general added. “They’re sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, husbands and wives, teammates and friends. All of these soldiers put aside their personal hopes and dreams to serve our nation.”

The seven warriors honored Thursday were no different, Tovo said.

“Seven unique individuals. Seven very different paths in life,” he said. “They came from the width and breadth of America, from California to New York, from Texas to Minnesota; from small towns to big cities.”

The men were musicians, mechanics and athletes, Tovo said. They had all spent some time in college. Some of them graduated. Others planned to finish after their military careers.

“Disparate paths but over time their paths narrowed,” he said. “They all volunteered to serve the nation. They chose the Army. And they committed themselves to becoming Green Berets.

"They chose a job few of their fellow citizens would do.

“They were truly special men. Not because of their unit designation, a cloth tab on their uniform or the color of the beret that they wore,” Tovo said. “They were special because of their willingness and commitment to fight and sacrifice on behalf of their fellow man and on behalf of their nation.”

Officials said the ceremony was part of a promise to always honor the memory of the fallen soldiers.

As part of the ceremony, Tovo and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert V. Abernethy placed a wreath at the Memorial Wall. USASOC subordinate commands — 1st Special Forces Command, John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command and the 75th Ranger Regiment — also placed wreaths.

“Today we take a moment to reflect on the lives, the service and the sacrifice of the teammates, friends and family that we’ve lost,” Tovo said. “We renew our commitment to always remember our fallen and to support the loved ones that they left behind.”

He said many in the audience have felt that loss and know the price that is often paid.

The price, he said, is firmly embedded in the fabric of the legacy of Army special operations — a legacy of unit and individual valor hard-won on battlefields across the world.

“They protected the nation without fear, without fail without equal,” he said.

