Army soldiers plead guilty to illegal human smuggling

The border checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas, a rural ranching outpost about 75 miles north of the border on Highway 281 leading to San Antonio and Houston.

Two active duty Army soldiers have pleaded guilty to smuggling two undocumented immigrants through a Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson announced Tuesday.

Marco Antonio Nava Jr., 19, and Joseph Edmond Cleveland, 25, told authorities they were offered $1,500 to drive the immigrants through the checkpoint. The passengers were taken into custody after Border Patrol agents at the checkpoint asked one of them if they had paperwork to be in the United States legally. The passenger said no, according to a news release.

Nava and Cleveland, both from El Paso, are facing 10 years in federal prison. Both were allowed to remain free on bail until they are sentenced in February.

