Army soldiers plead guilty to illegal human smuggling
By THE CORPUS CHRISTI CALLER-TIMES (TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE Published: November 30, 2016
Two active duty Army soldiers have pleaded guilty to smuggling two undocumented immigrants through a Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson announced Tuesday.
Marco Antonio Nava Jr., 19, and Joseph Edmond Cleveland, 25, told authorities they were offered $1,500 to drive the immigrants through the checkpoint. The passengers were taken into custody after Border Patrol agents at the checkpoint asked one of them if they had paperwork to be in the United States legally. The passenger said no, according to a news release.
Nava and Cleveland, both from El Paso, are facing 10 years in federal prison. Both were allowed to remain free on bail until they are sentenced in February.
———
©2016 the Corpus Christi Caller-Times (Corpus Christi, Texas)
Visit the Corpus Christi Caller-Times (Corpus Christi, Texas) at www.caller.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Hmong colonel who saved 7 US pilots to be laid to rest in Minnesota
S. Korean president offers to resign but puts onus on parliament
Army appeals court upholds death sentence for former Fort Bragg soldier
Top US civilian honor goes to 21 artists, athletes, others
Mind the drones: 'Near-miss' with plane near London's Shard
Veterans travel to Standing Rock to join protesters, lend aid