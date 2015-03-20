Army sergeant charged with attempted murder after May fender bender, shooting

An Army officer was ordered held on $150,000 bail for shooting and wounding a motorcyclist following a minor fender bender in the Grand Crossing neighborhood last month.

Hosie Coleman, 45, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery for the May 16 attack that left the 26-year-old victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his back.

In court Saturday, Judge James Brown ordered Coleman held on $150,000 bail and scheduled him to return to court next week. Prosecutors had asked that the jail remand Coleman into custody without bail.

The shooting occurred following a traffic collision between Coleman’s Oldsmobile Cutlass and the victim’s motorcycle in the 7100 block of South Stony Island Avenue just before midnight on May 16, authorities said.

The victim was stopped in a right-turn lane at a red light in the southbound lanes of Stony Island when Coleman — whose car was next to the victim’s motorcycle — turned his vehicle in front of the victim’s motorcycle, prosecutors said.

Coleman’s car struck the bike’s handlebars, causing the victim to nearly lose control and drive onto the sidewalk, Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew Yassan said.

After both men pulled over and assessed the damage, they began to quarrel. Both the victim and Coleman separately called police, Yassan said.

At one point, Coleman told the victim that he was going to “take” his motorcycle, Yassan said. The motorcyclist said he rode off fearing for his life, which prompted Coleman to pull a handgun from his waistband and fire a single shot, striking him once in the back.

A friend of the victim who was riding a motorcycle next to Coleman and who pulled over after the collision witnessed Coleman reaching for his waistband and then heard a gunshot, prosecutors said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he spent 10 days undergoing treatment for his injuries, which included a collapsed right lung and a grazed kidney and liver, Yassan said.

Coleman’s private attorney, D'Anthony Thedford, identified his client as an Army sergeant working out of Milwaukee. Public records confirm that Coleman did military work in north suburban Waukegan.

